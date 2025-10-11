SNP bosses told to end misery over ‘mystery £10m’ hoped to resolve Torry Raac crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP bosses told to end misery over ‘mystery £10m’ hoped to resolve Torry Raac crisis

Torry homeowners held a protest outside P&J Live to push for answers on the government "lifeline" fund as the SNP conference in Aberdeen gets under way.

By Denny Andonova
Torry Raac protest outside P&J Live ahead of SNP conference
Torry Raac protesters gathered outside P&J Live to make their voices heard "loud and clear". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Exacerbated Torry residents say the SNP government must do more to ensure the newly unveiled £10 million “is really used to help those affected by Raac”.

Dozens of residents gathered outside P&J Live this morning to push for answers on the fund as the party’s three-day conference kicked off.

As smarty dressed SNP politicians trotted through the rain towards the entrance of the exhibition hall, Torry Raac protesters took the chance to shout out about their issues.

Torry Raac protest
Torry Raac protest kick-started the SNP conference, with residents demanding clarity on the Scottish Government’s recently announced £10m deal to help the housing crisis. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Homeowners have been battling for a “fair deal” on their Raac-riddled homes for nearly two years – with the £10m hoped to help accelerate plans to fix the housing crisis.

It comes after months of protesting by Torry families, and The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign. 

Torry Raac protest
Amie Bruce and her mum have been fighting a fair deal for Torry residents for two years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

How exactly the cash would be used, however, is still to confirmed.

And residents fear they could end up on the losing end once again.

Torry Raac protest: ‘Listen to us and fix this so we can finally move on’

Polly Milne says the lack of clarity has thrown a dark shadow on their initial joy about the £10m.

“It’s hard to get excited about as we still don’t know what’s happening,” the 42-year-old told us.

“We don’t have any confirmation whether this money would actually help us, the homeowners, get what we deserve – a pay off for what our houses are really worth.”

Lifelong Torry residents Polly Milne and her mum, pictured with friend Rachel Junor. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Polly has spent her whole life in Torry, with her mum still living at their house of 41 years.

“I see my mum deteriorate every single day because of it all,” she adds.

“It’s been two years…we want them to listen to us so we can move on with our lives.”

SNP government should do more to ensure city chiefs fix Raac crisis

Jim Gordon was also among the dozens of Torry residents who braved the rain to get their voices heard loud and clear.

He fears the £10 million won’t be used to offer them a better deal for their Raac-riddled houses.

Jim Gordon says the government should intervene and help residents. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And he hopes today’s protest will show the SNP government that their Aberdeen colleague “are doing what they should be doing to fix the Torry crisis”.

Jim adds: “They need to realise that they are backing an SNP-led administration that is destroying dozens of lives at the moment.

“What they have shown us so far is that they think the homeowners of Balnagask are worthless, that we have no value. Well, that’s not good enough.”

Amie Bruce is urging the council to finally put an end to the Torry crisis. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Jim’s words were echoed by 28-year-old Amie Bruce, who called for government officials to step up and ensure the £10m fund goes to the people of Torry.

She tell us: “We need answers, and we need them now…we got seemingly positive news with this new fund, and then it turned out it’s yet another waiting game.

“It’s time to get the ball rolling.”

