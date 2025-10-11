SNP bosses told to end misery over ‘mystery £10m’ hoped to resolve Torry Raac crisis

Exacerbated Torry residents say the SNP government must do more to ensure the newly unveiled £10 million “is really used to help those affected by Raac”.

Dozens of residents gathered outside P&J Live this morning to push for answers on the fund as the party’s three-day conference kicked off.

As smarty dressed SNP politicians trotted through the rain towards the entrance of the exhibition hall, Torry Raac protesters took the chance to shout out about their issues.

Homeowners have been battling for a “fair deal” on their Raac-riddled homes for nearly two years – with the £10m hoped to help accelerate plans to fix the housing crisis.

It comes after months of protesting by Torry families, and The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign.

How exactly the cash would be used, however, is still to confirmed.

And residents fear they could end up on the losing end once again.

Torry Raac protest: ‘Listen to us and fix this so we can finally move on’

Polly Milne says the lack of clarity has thrown a dark shadow on their initial joy about the £10m.

“It’s hard to get excited about as we still don’t know what’s happening,” the 42-year-old told us.

“We don’t have any confirmation whether this money would actually help us, the homeowners, get what we deserve – a pay off for what our houses are really worth.”

Polly has spent her whole life in Torry, with her mum still living at their house of 41 years.

“I see my mum deteriorate every single day because of it all,” she adds.

“It’s been two years…we want them to listen to us so we can move on with our lives.”

SNP government should do more to ensure city chiefs fix Raac crisis

Jim Gordon was also among the dozens of Torry residents who braved the rain to get their voices heard loud and clear.

He fears the £10 million won’t be used to offer them a better deal for their Raac-riddled houses.

And he hopes today’s protest will show the SNP government that their Aberdeen colleague “are doing what they should be doing to fix the Torry crisis”.

Jim adds: “They need to realise that they are backing an SNP-led administration that is destroying dozens of lives at the moment.

“What they have shown us so far is that they think the homeowners of Balnagask are worthless, that we have no value. Well, that’s not good enough.”

Jim’s words were echoed by 28-year-old Amie Bruce, who called for government officials to step up and ensure the £10m fund goes to the people of Torry.

She tell us: “We need answers, and we need them now…we got seemingly positive news with this new fund, and then it turned out it’s yet another waiting game.

“It’s time to get the ball rolling.”

