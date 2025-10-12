Elgin man ‘with slashed arm’ taken to hospital by police as no available ambulances

Police in Elgin drove a man “with a slashed arm” to hospital themselves due to lack of ambulances.

The chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, David Threadgold, outlined the knock-on impact of stress on the emergency services during a hard-hitting address at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Speaking to a packed room at the Hilton Hotel, the former policeman explained how officers are increasingly having to help with health matters.

And he stressed this prevents them from doing actual police work in communities.

Mr Threadgold has previously raised concerns over the impact of the ambulance crisis across Grampian – with police cars often ending up “stacked” outside A&E.

Officers also often have to wait for hours to get patients admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which leaves them unable to respond to emergencies elsewhere.

However, NHS Grampian bosses insist police are spending less time at the hospital’s emergency department than the year before.

‘Police are not trained to help with health matters’

On Sunday, Mr Threadgold repeated his concerns that dealing with health issues and driving patients to hospital should not be their responsibility in the first place.

He recalled a recent incident in Elgin, where a man had “slashed his forearm”.

The man had originally been told that an ambulance would be with him within 30 minutes.

But after police officers arrived they were advised an ambulance would not be sent.

The officers then had to transport the man to a hospital, Mr Threadgold said, meaning they were unable to attend other incidents.

He added: “Because of the challenges that are presented in health, 40%, 50%, 60% of our operational capacity is taken by dealing with health calls.

“We are sent to calls where we end up in someone’s living room for five, six, seven hours. We wait for a call back from a health professional to direct us what to do.

“These people need help. My argument is the police are just not the correct agency. They are not trained.”

How is NHS Grampian dealing with cash health crisis?

Mr Threadgold’s statement comes after the Scottish Government pledged almost £6m to help NHS Grampian remain afloat as they struggle to balance the books.

The cash will be used to improve the emergency department, with hopes for a faster flow of patients through Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Health chiefs are looking at a range of options to cut costs and recoup millions.

Last week, independent auditors released a long-awaited report examining NHS Grampian’s finances.

The 138-page dossier described how the struggling health board should consider reducing staffing levels in certain areas.

The report further recommends an “independent review is undertaken of staffing levels” as it appears to “contribute significantly” to debt levels.

It stressed that “transformational change” is needed to cut costs.

