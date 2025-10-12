Elgin man ‘with slashed arm’ taken to hospital by police as no available ambulances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Elgin man ‘with slashed arm’ taken to hospital by police as no available ambulances

The group representing rank and file police officers raised concerns at SNP conference in Aberdeen over the strain on emergency services.

By Denny Andonova & Alasdair Clark
Scottish Police Federation event at Hilton Hotel, Aberdeen
Scottish Police Federation chairman, David Threadgold, discussed the challenges the force is facing at the SNP conference in Aberdeen. Image: Scottish Police Federation.

Police in Elgin drove a man “with a slashed arm” to hospital themselves due to lack of ambulances.

The chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, David Threadgold, outlined the knock-on impact of stress on the emergency services during a hard-hitting address at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Speaking to a packed room at the Hilton Hotel, the former policeman explained how officers are increasingly having to help with health matters.

And he stressed this prevents them from doing actual police work in communities.

Police cars outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Councillor Simon Watson recently raised concerns over police cars being “stacked” outside ARI. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Threadgold has previously raised concerns over the impact of the ambulance crisis across Grampian – with police cars often ending up “stacked” outside A&E.

Officers also often have to wait for hours to get patients admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which leaves them unable to respond to emergencies elsewhere.

However, NHS Grampian bosses insist police are spending less time at the hospital’s emergency department than the year before.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Police are not trained to help with health matters’

On Sunday, Mr Threadgold repeated his concerns that dealing with health issues and driving patients to hospital should not be their responsibility in the first place.

He recalled a recent incident in Elgin, where a man had “slashed his forearm”.

The man had originally been told that an ambulance would be with him within 30 minutes.

But after police officers arrived they were advised an ambulance would not be sent.

The officers then had to transport the man to a hospital, Mr Threadgold said, meaning they were unable to attend other incidents.

SPF chair David Threadgold. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

He added: “Because of the challenges that are presented in health, 40%, 50%, 60% of our operational capacity is taken by dealing with health calls.

“We are sent to calls where we end up in someone’s living room for five, six, seven hours. We wait for a call back from a health professional to direct us what to do.

“These people need help. My argument is the police are just not the correct agency. They are not trained.”

How is NHS Grampian dealing with cash health crisis?

Mr Threadgold’s statement comes after the Scottish Government pledged almost £6m to help NHS Grampian remain afloat as they struggle to balance the books.

The cash will be used to improve the emergency department, with hopes for a faster flow of patients through Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Health chiefs are looking at a range of options to cut costs and recoup millions.

NHS staff have been consulted as part of the cost cutting programme. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Last week, independent auditors released a long-awaited report examining NHS Grampian’s finances.

The 138-page dossier described how the struggling health board should consider reducing staffing levels in certain areas.

The report further recommends an “independent review is undertaken of staffing levels” as it appears to “contribute significantly” to debt levels.

It stressed that “transformational change” is needed to cut costs.

Read more:

Conversation