Politics Scottish politics

Windows of Don Street flats smashed amid fears over asylum seeker hate crime in ‘peaceful’ Old Aberdeen

The Home Office plans to move more than 160 asylum seekers into the former student halls.

The empty student flats in Old Aberdeen will soon be converted into asylum homes.
By Denny Andonova

Vandals have smashed the windows of student halls on Don Street which have been earmarked for asylum seekers.

The incident has sparked concerns over a potential rise of hate crime in the otherwise “peaceful” area of Old Aberdeen.

The empty student flats a stone’s throw away from the historic Aberdeen University campus are poised to be converted into asylum homes in the coming weeks.

Dozens of families seeking refuge in the Granite City have already moved to the Farmers Hall Lodge in Rosemount as the Home Office tries to clear out asylum hotels.

Security guards at Farmers Hall Lodge in Rosemount. Image: DC Thomson.

Officials say the two former student accommodation blocks would cost the government less than the previously used hotels at the beach and in Westhill.

However, the move has triggered scores of anti-migrant protests across the city in recent weeks –  including several outside the Don Street halls.

And residents in Old Aberdeen fear this “hostility towards asylum seekers” could attract more unrest in the area and make international students feel uncomfortable.

A protest against planned asylum seeker accommodation took place in Old Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

‘People living in and around Don Street asylum homes deserve peace’

Images show the windows at one of the Don Street student flats have now been shattered, with chunks of glass left scattered across the site.

It is unknown whether the incident has been reported to police.

The force has been approached for a comment.

The Don Street student halls which will soon house asylum seekers. Image: DC Thomson.

It is understood asylum seekers are yet to move in, although a leaked email to city leaders previously said they should have come in by the end of September.

However, security guards continue to patrol the grounds.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera has been working with Police Scotland this week to highlight the impact hate crime in the city could have on vulnerable people.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She said: “It is disappointing that on this week of all weeks the windows of some properties in Don Street where asylum seekers would be homed have been broken.

“The residents of Old Aberdeen and the asylum seekers that would be there want a peaceful life without having to live in fear for their property.

“Aberdeen is a very tolerant and multi-cultural city and all of us have a duty to ensure it remains that way by calling out this attack on Don Street.”

