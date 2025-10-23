Urgent need for ‘managed energy transition’ as report warns green jobs ‘failing to make up for oil and gas decline’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urgent need for ‘managed energy transition’ as report warns green jobs ‘failing to make up for oil and gas decline’

The Scottish Affairs Committee in Westminster is urging the government to slow down the transition to renewables and "reform" the windfall tax.

By Denny Andonova
Oil rig off the Shetland coast.
The committee's report on the future of Scotland's oil and gas industry is the conclusion of the first part of its inquire into GB Energy and the net zero transition. Image: Stuart Conway/PA Wire. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Clean energy jobs are not being created fast enough to “make up for the oil and gas decline” in the north-east, a UK Government report has revealed.

The Scottish Affairs Committee is urging officials to ease down the transition from fossil fuels to renewables until there are more opportunities for employment.

In their report, Westminster MPs are warning that the scale-up of clean energy is currently progressing slower than the decline of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

And they stress the need for a “managed transition” to protect the workforce as fossil fuels will continue to form part of the UK’s energy mix for decades to come.

Labour’s oil and gas policies have proven controversial. Image: Michal Wachucik/Equinor

Backing dozens of offshore firms in the north-east, committee members are now also pushing for the windfall tax to be “reformed as soon as possible”.

Offshore Energies UK called the report “a wake-up call”, while industry leaders in Aberdeen said it is “a vital first step to give the industry certainty”.

What else does the report on the future of oil and gas say?

The report is part of the committee’s inquiry into GB Energy and the net zero transition.

MPs are warning that the oil and gas sector is now at a “critical juncture” as the nation moves away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.

However, they fear that with the pace green jobs are being created, there is a risk they could “lose highly skilled workers to overseas markets”.

An emergency press conference held in Aberdeen in May after Harbour Energy cut 250 jobs from the city’s workforce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The shock document outlines several ways to avoid a further decline in the offshore industry – while also ensuring a longer-term clean energy future.

One of their suggestions is to “reform the windfall tax as soon as possible”, backing energy firms that have up fighting to get the controversial levy scrapped for months.

Oil and gas magnates Harbour Energy announced plans to slash 250 jobs – a quarter of its onshore workforce in Aberdeen – a few months ago.

Harbour Energy’s Aberdeen HQ went up for sale for offers over £18.5 million in September. Image: CBRE.

And north-east energy leaders warned this would be just the start of “mass unemployment” in the industry.

The committee raised concerns “that without reform, the current tax regime will accelerate the decline of the North Sea oil and gas industry and its supply chain”.

Is there a way to boost oil and gas drilling under the current rules?

They recommended the UK Government issues more information on how environmental concerns were weighed against energy security and economic growth.

MPs also urged officials to “take a pragmatic approach” to North Sea licensing policy and clarify how companies may be allowed to increase drilling under the existing rules.

Labour MP and chairwoman of the Scottish Affairs Committee, Patricia Ferguson, speaks about oil and gas decline
Labour MP and chairwoman of the Scottish Affairs Committee, Patricia Ferguson.

Labour MP Patricia Ferguson, chairwoman of the Scottish Affairs Committee, said: “Jobs from the clean energy industry are simply not being created fast enough, or on the scale needed, to match the mounting job losses from the oil and gas sector.

“It’s vital that the government moves quickly to plug this employment gap, replace jobs being lost and ensure a smooth energy transition for workers and communities.

“Until this is tackled, the government should avoid making decisions that would further accelerate oil and gas production’s decline.”

‘Clean energy transition relies on expertise within oil and gas sector’

The report comes after energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood donated £40 million to Aberdeen to help accelerate the region’s transition to renewables and create more jobs.

The cash will be split equally between Opportunity North East and ETZ Ltd, which has been the driving force behind the city’s effort to reach net zero by 2030.

Sir Ian Wood.
Sir Ian Wood. Image: DC Thomson

But ETZ Ltd. chief executive, Maggie McGinlay, says this needs to be a “managed transition”.

She added: “Clean energy is a huge economic prize for the north-east, but a significant part of its delivery relies on the expertise within our world-class oil and gas sector.

“Until renewables are available at scale, it is important to continue the use of oil and gas not only to meet our energy needs but to retain these companies and skilled workforce.”

Her words were echoed by senior energy advisor at True North, Allister Thomas, who stressed the importance oil and gas firms play in the process.

True North senior energy advisor Allister Thomas speaks about oil and gas decline
True North senior energy advisor Allister Thomas. Image: True North

And he once again reiterated that the windfall tax threatens the viability of “the very firms that will be crucial to delivering Scotland’s clean energy future”.

“The greatest economic prize lies in capturing oil and gas investment while scaling up renewables in a managed transition,” he added.

“That starts with delivering the right environment for investment, and the committee’s call for a successor regime is a vital first step to give the industry the certainty it needs.”

‘We already have a plan for jobs – just need government policy to support it’

Katy Heidenreich, OEUK supply chain and people director, said the report is “a stark reminder that the UK’s energy future must be managed carefully”.

Oil rig and boat in North Sea.

She added: “The real story is not that clean energy jobs aren’t replacing oil and gas jobs, but that we have a path to deliver both, if government policy supports it.

“We have a clear plan for jobs and our supply chain – one that makes the most of our world-class oil and gas expertise while accelerating new opportunities in renewables.

“We urge government to act now: reform the windfall tax, provide a stable investment environment, and back the projects that will fill order books and create jobs.”

