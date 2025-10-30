Exclusive: £17m boost to Aberdeen’s ETZ to turbo charge St Fittick’s and Doonies Farm land transformation

A multimillion-pound cash injection aims to turbo charge the transformation of St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm into a green energy hub.

The UK Government will plug £17.3 million into Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone in a bid to speed up the city’s transition to renewables, The Press and Journal can reveal.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander – visiting the Torry site this afternoon – hopes this will help create skilled jobs and bring down energy bills.

As part of the project, the land adjacent to the city’s South Harbour will be completely redesigned to create a bustling industrial complex.

This is hoped to bring new fortunes to the region, securing a boom in employment by attracting major renewable energy firms to the north-east.

And the latest cash boost aims to accelerate the overhaul so businesses can move in sooner.

It comes after a bombshell report warned the transition to renewables is not progressing quickly enough to make up for job losses in the oil and gas sector.

What will the fresh Aberdeen ETZ cash be used for?

The money will be used to ramp up the plans and provide the needed infrastructure for on-site offshore wind manufacturing.

It is understood the investment will be spread over the next three years – with the first instalment available by the end of the year.

This is on top of a major donation from ETZ Ltd chairman Sir Ian Wood, who The P&J revealed had pledged a further £20m to the project last month.

First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar promised to match the donation if either of them is in power after the Holyrood election in May.

Sir Ian hopes this will boost the city’s move to green energy and help combat recent job losses blighting the offshore industry.

The major cash injection into the region’s clean energy transition comes after several turbulent months for north-east offshore companies.

Many criticised how the move from fossil fuel to renewables has been handled, including anger over the windfall tax.

Last week, Westminster MPs warned there is an urgent need for the levy to be “reformed” in order to preserve the “world-class workforce” in the north-east.

They stressed there should be a particular focus on training so green energy jobs are created at the pace and scale to match the mounting job losses in oil and gas.

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd, said this new funding will be “instrumental” in bringing the ETZ project to fruition and boosting these efforts.

She added: “To ensure the north-east remains a thriving hub of energy excellence, we must have government and industry working in partnership to support our world-class supply chain who will lead the delivery of the vast pipeline of energy transition projects, particularly offshore wind, on our doorstep.”

