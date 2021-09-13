Michael Gove described Prince Charles as a ‘dull, wet, drippy adulterer’ and made apparent sexist and racist jokes in the 90s

Michael Gove has been accused of making “highly offensive” remarks after recordings revealed a string of sexist and racist jibes from his time as a student.

Recordings revealed to the Independent appear to show a man, which has been identified by the paper as Mr Gove, make a series of “inappropriate” comments.

The newly released recordings are said to be from three Cambridge Union debates – including one in 1987 when Mr Gove was a student, and two more in 1993 when he was a journalist.

In one tape the Conservative MP can be heard describing Margaret Thatcher’s policies as creating a “new empire” in which “the happy south stamps over the cruel, dirty, toothless face of the northerner”.

Michael Gove, who grew up in Aberdeen and attended Robert Gordon’s College, was also alleged to have said in the tapes that gay people “thrive primarily upon short-term relations”.

Two further tapes were said to have been recorded in 1993 when Michael Gove was working as a journalist.

In the recording, the voice identified as Mr Gove can be heard making jokes about then-student Lucy Frazer, who now serves alongside him in government.

Mr Gove commented on Ms Frazer’s “preference” for fruit flavoured condoms, saying she had done “remarkably well” to come from “the back streets of the slums of Leeds”.

He also described Prince Charles as a “dull, wet, drippy adulterer”.

The recording also feature a 1987 debate on the empire, where Mr Gove apparently said: “It may be moral to keep an empire because the fuzzy-wuzzies can’t look after themselves.”

He added: “Eton took the cream of the colonial system, it took fettered foreigners and it turned them into gentlemen.”

It was reported that sources close to the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster did not dispute the authenticity of the recordings.

The Cabinet Office has been approached for comment.

Responding to the tapes, Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain, who represents North East Fife, said Michael Gove should be ashamed.

She said: “Michael Gove should be ashamed that he ever thought these things, let alone said them.

“These inappropriate and racist remarks are not befitting of a government minister, not befitting of a journalist, in fact not befitting of anyone.

“The prime minister should consider whether this is the type of person that deserves to be sat around the cabinet table.

“However, given Boris Johnson’s own history of disgraceful remarks, I expect this will be another shameful issue he lets go unchallenged.”

Last month, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and a cabinet minister in Westminster went viral after a video of him dancing at Bohemia nightclub in Aberdeen was shared on social media.

He later proclaimed his love for the Granite City to House, the House of Commons’ magazine, and said the night out was a good way to end his summer break from parliament.

He said: “Aberdeen is where I was brought up.

“I love Aberdeen, I love Aberdeen’s nightlife.

“It was a relaxed bank holiday with a good friend.

“It was a nice way to end the summer.”