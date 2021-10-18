Boris Johnson denies breaking lockdown rules last Christmas

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are facing allegations they broke Covid lockdown rules last Christmas by allowing a friend to stay at Downing Street.

No 10 has denied the claims made in the US Harper’s Magazine that political campaigner Nimco Ali “spent Christmas with the couple at No 10 despite pandemic restrictions on holiday gatherings”.

Ms Ali has also hit back at the allegations, tweeting on Monday that she “did not break any rules”.

Coronavirus rules

The report claimed Ali joined the pair for the 2020 festive period despite toughened social distancing rules in force in London.

However, Downing Street and Carrie Johnson’s spokeswoman denied Covid-19 rules had been broken.

A No 10 spokesman told the Mirror: “The prime minister and Mrs Johnson have followed coronavirus rules at all times.

“It is totally untrue to suggest otherwise.”

I have had 2 days of racist and disgusting tweets because @PoliticsForAlI chose to tag me in a untrue story. No I did not break any rules but you all knew that and just wanted a reason to tweet hate. This App is just wild. — Nimco Ali (OBE) 🔻 (@NimkoAli) October 18, 2021

Mr Johnson’s spokeswoman issued an almost identical comment, refuting the claims.

However, neither spokesperson responded to a specific question around whether Ms Ali, who is an independent government adviser on tackling violence against women and girls, spent Christmas with the pair.

London was under tier four restrictions last Christmas, meaning people should not have mixed indoors with anyone outside their households, except in support and childcare bubbles.

"We cannot continue with Christmas as planned." Boris Johnson outlines new tier four restrictions for London and South East England, beginning midnight Saturday. He also announces some of the planned relaxation of Christmas measures across England have been scrapped. pic.twitter.com/At7rtLUm0w — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 19, 2020

However, support bubbles could be formed with another household, if an individual lived by themselves.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman is likely to be grilled about the pair’s festive arrangements when he fields journalists’ questions on Monday.