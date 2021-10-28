Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rishi Sunak promises more ‘levelling up’ cash coming Scotland’s way

The UK Chancellor says it is "totally reasonable" to bypass Holyrood to directly invest in Scotland as he promised more cash is on its way.
By Adele Merson
October 28, 2021, 11:04 am Updated: October 28, 2021, 6:18 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Rishi Sunak announced the first allocations from the UK Government's 'levelling up' fund on Thursday.

Rishi Sunak committed £170 million in Wednesday’s budget to support eight projects across Scotland from a wider “levelling up” fund of £1.7 billion across the UK.

This includes £20 million to build a new market development on Union Street in Aberdeen and almost £20 million to go towards a redevelopment of Inverness Castle.

‘Proud of the union’

Asked if bypassing Holyrood to directly invest in communities in Scotland is the right way to go around “levelling-up” the country, Mr Sunak said it is “totally reasonable”.

He told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “Yesterday we announced the first allocations from the Levelling Up Fund and I’m delighted we could directly fund local communities and projects across Scotland with bids to improve local areas, regenerate town centres, that’s exactly what we said we would do.

A concept image from Aberdeen City Council of the near-£75m market in Union Street.
“I’m really proud of the union and proud of what the UK Government does.

“It’s totally reasonable for the UK Government to directly support communities in Scotland and they will see more of that through the Levelling Up Fund.”

Levelling up

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told the BBC she would “obviously welcome funding that goes to any communities in Scotland”.

However, she questioned whether the UK Government is “serious about levelling up” when it chose to snub proposals to create a carbon capture and storage facility in the north-east last week.

The UK Chancellor has come under fire for “failing to provide much needed clarity” on future carbon capture projects after the UK Government rejected the bid for the Acorn project in Aberdeenshire.

In response to whether the Scottish Government could use some of the funding it has received from the UK Government on such projects, Ms Forbes said “energy is reserved so powers are reserved”.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
She added: “Obviously they have just chosen two other facilities, interestingly enough not in Scotland despite the one in Scotland being the most advanced.

“That to me is what real levelling-up would look like and while these projects are to be welcomed, they don’t compare to the loss of funding as a result of Brexit and they are no substitute for could be done in Scotland if the UK Government was serious about levelling up in Scotland.”

On whether levelling up cash would have been better spent on greener projects ahead of the COP26 climate conference, Mr Sunak said: “Last week the Prime Minister outlined the net zero strategy, which I think has widely been considered one of the most comprehensive approaches to net zero of any government.

“It’s backed by £30 million of investment. It will create new green jobs in Scotland, in areas like offshore wind and hydrogen so I’m excited about it and I think it will be very good for Scotland and very good for the UK.”

