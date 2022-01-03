SNP MP calls for paid bereavement leave for all

An error occurred. Please try again.

The SNP is calling for a change in the law to allow everyone the right to two weeks of paid bereavement leave.

Patricia Gibson MP, who previously worked to get paid bereavement leave for parents when a child dies, is now wanting to see this extended to everyone else.

She is now bringing forward a private member’s bill to Westminster to ensure everyone is guaranteed two weeks of paid bereavement leave after the death of a loved one.

Bereavement a ‘life-changing’ experience

Ms Gibson’s Bereavement (Leave and Pay) Bill is scheduled to have its second reading in March.

She said: “Bereavement, although a fact of life, can be a profoundly life-changing experience, with potential long-term consequences for a person’s mental and physical health, as well as our society and economy.

“With better support at the right time for people who suffer loss, we could have a healthier society with greater wellbeing at its heart, instead of telling people to just get on with it.”

She added: “Relying on an employer’s goodwill to grant compassionate leave is unfair and clearly doesn’t work, with the greatest impact being felt by those on low incomes.

“That is why I will continue to press this issue during the second reading of my bill.

“Every employee should have the right to statutory bereavement leave.

“Whilst employment law remains reserved to Westminster, I am urging the UK Government and MPs from across the house to support this bill, thus ensuring thousands of people each year are able to make time to grieve without worrying about financial pressures.”