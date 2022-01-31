Sue Gray has handed over lockdown partygate inquiry ‘update’ to Boris Johnson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sue Gray has handed over an “update” on her inquiry into Westminster parties held during lockdown to Boris Johnson, it’s understood.

The civil servant has given the prime minister a limited version of her findings – but it won’t be the full report due to the ongoing Met Police investigation.

Mr Johnson is set to give a statement to the House of Commons at 3.30pm this afternoon, with the pared-back report to be published shortly beforehand.

Ms Gray was urged to omit key details from her report by senior officers while they probe the parties held under Covid restrictions.

But Tory rivals feared this would let the PM off the hook for the rule breaches.

No10 did not commit to releasing a more complete inquiry in the future once the Met Police probe has concluded.

Mr Johnson attended a Downing Street garden party in May 2020 – which he claims was a work event – and attended a birthday bash in the Cabinet Room a month later.

Government staff partied in the run-up to Christmas despite virus curbs being in place, and months later held another bash the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

Calls to release full report

Leading opposition politicians such as Keir Starmer and Nicola Sturgeon have urged Sue Gray to release her findings in full.

Ms Sturgeon said delays to the inquiry were “aiding” Boris Johnson in his bid to escape from the partygate scandal.

The prime minister has resisted calls to resign in recent weeks from his own backbenches.

Tory row over PM’s fate

Scottish Tory boss Douglas Ross sparked a civil war within the party when he demanded Mr Johnson’s resignation.

All Conservative MSPs in Holyrood have backed his decision to turn against the prime minister.

But Tory MPs north of the border have been more reluctant to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation and instead said they would wait for Sue Gray’s report to be finalised.

North-east politician Andrew Bowie said the PM should be “considering his position” with widespread public fury over the lockdown parties.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson has said: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister.”

They added: “The findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon and the Prime Minister will then provide a statement to the House after people have had the opportunity to read and consider the findings.”