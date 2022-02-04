‘Meltdown in Downing Street’: Boris Johnson’s inner circle crumbles after five key advisers resign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Meltdown in Downing Street’: Boris Johnson’s inner circle crumbles after five key advisers resign

Five aides to Boris Johnson resigned from Number 10 within hours of each other as pressure grows on the prime minister.
By Adele Merson
February 4, 2022, 9:57 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:34 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Boris Johnson faces fresh pressure following the departure of five senior aides.
Boris Johnson faces fresh pressure following the departure of five senior aides.

Five aides to Boris Johnson resigned from Number 10 within hours of each other as pressure grows on the prime minister.

Elena Narozanski, a special adviser at the No 10 policy unit, is the latest to quit her position, the Conservative Home website reported.

Her departure on Friday follows the resignation of four key No 10 officials on Thursday including policy chief Munira Mirza, who worked for Mr Johnson for 14 years.

This was followed by chief of staff Dan Rosenfield, Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principal private secretary, and director of communications Jack Doyle.

The three men were embroiled in the “partygate” scandal and energy minister Greg Hands suggested their departure from government were linked to a clear-out after civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the allegations.

Ms Mirza quit in anger over the prime minister’s use of a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. 

Ministers have tried to argue the exodus is part of Mr Johnson “taking charge” as he faces a potential leadership challenge amid allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.

‘Prime Minister taking charge’

Mr Hands told Sky News: “The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top of No 10 and that is what he has delivered.

“The Sue Gray report update said that there were failings at the top of the operation. This is the Prime Minister taking charge.

“This is a wider issue than just the Sue Gray report. This is about saying we need changes at No 10, which is what the Prime Minister said on Monday.”

Greg Hands said there would be changes in Downing Street.

However, he did admit the resignation of Ms Mirza, who is considered one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal allies, was “different” to the others.

The departure of Mr Reynolds had been anticipated after he invited at least 100 staff to a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.

Mr Rosenfield is another whose resignation was expected after Ms Gray criticised “failures of leadership” in her investigation update.

In a resignation speech to staff reported by his former employer the Daily Mail, Mr Doyle, who headed up communications at No 10, said “recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life”.

The departure of such senior aides has piled fresh pressure on the prime minister as he fights for survival, with 13 Conservative MPs publicly calling on him to resign.

