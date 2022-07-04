‘Insulting’: Orkney and Shetland left out UK Government’s advertising campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Insulting’: Orkney and Shetland left out UK Government’s advertising campaign

The UK Government has been schooled in geography after failing to include Orkney and Shetland on an international ad campaign.
By Adele Merson
July 4, 2022, 4:09 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 9:48 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The UK Government adverts, which have been spotted by travellers in airports, do not include Orkney or Shetland.
Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has written to Steve Barclay, minister for the Cabinet Office, to bring the “insulting” exclusion to his attention.

The adverts, seen in various locations including international airports, exclude Orkney and Shetland, but do include the Isle of Man – which is not part of the UK.

But a Cabinet Office spokesman said the image is from a “discontinued campaign” which “should have been removed some time ago”.

Mr Carmichael highlighted the many exporting businesses in the isles, including green technology producers, which have a strong interest in being featured in such adverts.

‘A matter of some surprise’

In his letter, Mr Carmichael said: “As the member of parliament for Orkney and Shetland it was a matter of some surprise to me that our islands were not considered to be part of the UK for advertising purposes.

“The non-inclusion of the Northern Isles within maps of the UK – official or otherwise – is a matter of ongoing frustration for our communities, as we strongly believe that we are as much an integral part of this country as any other area.”

Former Shetland MSP Tavish Scott led a successful campaign to ensure that no maps produced for the Scottish Government would exclude the Northern Isles. 

Alistair Carmichael MP.

Mr Carmichael’s letter continued: “Northern Isles businesses and organisations have had remarkable success in recent years in developing world-leading marine renewables technologies, selling whisky and other spirits globally and producing outstanding food products for the world market.

“It would seem only reasonable that the isles should appear on UK marketing just as any other part of the UK.”

The “GREAT” campaign is the UK Government’s international brand marketing campaign, which works closely with UK businesses, not-for-profit organisations and high-profile figures to promote the best of the UK abroad.

Raising the issue in the Commons last week, the MP for Orkney and Shetland, asked for a “debate on the teaching of geography, especially to ministers and civil servants”.

He said: “It is a bit insulting to the many businesses in Orkney and Shetland, which are at the forefront of leading technology exports, to see ourselves excluded by our own government in this way.”

In response, Mark Spencer, Leader of the House of Commons, said he would make ministers responsible “aware of their faux pas”.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said:  “This image is from a discontinued campaign which should have been removed some time ago.

“We have spoken to our colleagues at airports across the country to make sure it is no longer in use.

“The GREAT campaign is committed to showcasing all four nations, including the Northern Isles, and our current campaigns make sure that is the case.

“All media space across airports is provided at no cost to the taxpayer.”

