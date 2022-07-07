North-east SNP MP says ‘removal vans should be outside Downing Street’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North-east SNP MP says ‘removal vans should be outside Downing Street’

Boris Johnson should pack his bags immediately in a bid to restore "some semblance of stability" in government, says an SNP MP.
By Adele Merson
July 7, 2022, 6:09 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 6:11 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson about to deliver his resignation speech outside Number 10.
The prime minister’s attempts to cling on to power came crashing to a halt on Thursday as he quit as Tory leader, saying he would stay on until the party elected a new head.

Politicians across the north and north-east have reacted to his departure, with Scottish Tory party leader Douglas Ross, saying Mr Johnson should leave before autumn.

SNP Gordon MP Richard Thomson told the BBC the prime minister had been “dragged kicking and screaming” towards the decision.

On his plans to stay in power until the autumn, Mr Thomson said: “I don’t think the position he has sketched out is tenable and I don’t think it can stand.

“There are major issues facing the UK as a whole and all the constituent parts of it.

Gordon SNP MP Richard Thomson.

“The idea that the prime minister is able to provide the stability and the continuity that might be needed just now is utterly laughable.”

He continued: “I think quite frankly the removal vans should be outside Downing Street no later than this evening.

“And they should be making arrangements to be put in place so somebody else can take over who is able to restore some semblance of stability and continuity to government because it is certain in my mind the person to do that is not Boris Johnson.”

The leader of the Scottish Tories said it would be “difficult”  for the prime minister to continue in post until the party’s conference in October.

But he declined to offer any comment on the names of any potential candidates to take on the job full-time.

Mr Ross, in an interview with STV, said: “I mean, it may be from the 1922 committee that the process for electing a leader doesn’t have to be as long as that.

“But if it does go on for several weeks and months, my preferred option would be to see an interim leader in place.”

‘British politics dragged through the mud’

In an unapologetic resignation statement, Mr Johnson said he had fought to stay on because of a sense of “duty” to the “millions of people who voted for us” in 2019 when he won a landslide election victory.

“I have tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we are delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we are actually only a handful of points behind in the polls,” he said.

Boris Johnson delivering his resignation speech outside Downing Street.

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said all those who backed Mr Johnson as leader in 2019 must “shoulder the blame for the absolute shambles that we, as a country, have had to endure”.

He added: “British politics has been dragged through the mud. Whoever and whatever comes next has a mammoth task in restoring our broken reputation.”

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, who resigned from government over the Owen Paterson affair, said he made that decision because he was “put in the inviduous position of defending the indefensible”.

The Conservative politician said MPs have since been sent out to “defend something for which they were not responsible for”.

He told the BBC this is “embarassing” and politicians “feel a sense of shame at having to do that”.

SNP Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman said: “It’s a huge relief that we will no longer have Boris Johnson as prime minister.

“But we will still have a UK Government Scotland didn’t vote for, implementing a damaging Brexit Scotland voted against.”

PMQs: Lame duck prime minister picked apart by forensic Keir Starmer

