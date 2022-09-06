Queen appoints Liz Truss prime minister in Balmoral visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Queen appoints Liz Truss prime minister in Balmoral visit

By Ellie Milne and Cameron Roy
September 6, 2022, 12:06 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 10:11 am
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Liz Truss has left Balmoral after being appointed prime minister by the Queen.

Ms Truss arrived at the Deeside estate at 12.20pm, she left 45 minutes later at 1.05pm.

She is the first prime minister to be appointed at Balmoral and the 15th to serve during the Queen’s reign.

The Queen has invited her to form a government. Her cabinet will be announced later today.

Ms Truss is expected to give her first address at Downing Street at 4pm.

Liz Truss leaves Balmoral. Photo by Kath Flannery.

Ms Truss was greeted by the Queen’s equerry lieutenant colonel Tom White and her private secretary Sir Edward Young when she arrived.

Prime Minister Ms Truss landed in Aberdeen on a separate plane than Boris Johnson.

Her plane was delayed for a time as it circled between Alford and Inverurie. It is understood crews were waiting for the fog to reduce at Aberdeen Airport.

Liz Truss plane flightpath arriving in Aberdeen. Supplied by Flightradar24.

The weather was no better at Balmoral with torrential rain off and on throughout the morning.

The Scottish environment watchdog has issued a flood warning for Aberdeenshire.

Thunder greets arrival of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss

Just before Boris Johnson’s arrival thunder also broke through, only to repeat just before Ms Truss was driven in.

Police lined each road leading in to the Balmoral Estate, sending vehicles back in the direction they came.

Some people gathered at the entrance to try and catch a glimpse of the new or old prime minister. However, the heavy rain quickly cleared the area.

Officers were also stopping people from crossing the bridge which leads to the Balmoral gates.

Only members of the press were allowed to get close to the gates, with some travelling as far as Europe for the day.

During heavy showers, reporters and camera crews sheltered under trees and gazebos, but braved the rain to make sure they captured footage of Ms Truss and Mr Johnson leaving.

There was no sign of any protests outside Balmoral today.

Boris Johnson was seen leaving the castle estate shortly before 12noon after spending 30 minutes inside. While there, he handed in his resignation.

Queen ‘mobility issues’

Traditionally, the handing over power is done at Buckingham Palace, but Ms Truss and Mr Johnson were told to travel to Deeside to see the Queen, who didn’t want to leave her Scottish estate.

She has been experiencing ongoing “mobility issues” throughout the year.

Her Majesty was unable to attend several events during her Platinum Jubilee in the summer.

At the weekend, the Queen missed out on her “favourite” event in the calendar, the Braemar Gathering. It was the first time she had not attended the games in her reign.

What next for Liz Truss?

Once formalities are out of the way, the new prime minister will be under immediate pressure to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Ms Truss defeated Rishi Sunak to succeed Mr Johnson as Tory leader on Monday.

The front door of number 10 Downing Street in London. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

It’s understood she could be set to unveil a major new £100 billion package which could potentially see energy prices frozen until 2024.

Currently, her full plans are not known. But more details are expected to be announced later this week.

She is expected to address the nation from Downing Street later today as prime minister.

Why does Balmoral matter so much to the royal family? Everything you need to know about the Deeside castle fit for a Queen

