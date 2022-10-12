Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in ‘northern reaches of Scotland’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in ‘northern reaches of Scotland’

A Conservative politician has suggested fracking for shale gas could be explored somewhere like the "northern reaches of Scotland" to get around community opposition in built-up areas.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 12, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 8:04 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.
Fracking has sparked protests like this one in Blackpool.

Laura Farris, MP for Newbury, in Berkshire, made the remarks on the BBC’s Politics Live on Wednesday, while discussing proposals from Prime Minister Liz Truss to allow fracking in areas where there is local consent.

Ms Farris said it is “not something that’s going to be happening” in her constituency, and did not mention the Scottish Government’s own ban on licences for fracking.

A ban on fracking in England was controversially lifted last month but it has been met with strong opposition from campaigners and environmentalists.

‘Arrogant and outrageous’

Drew Hendry, MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, described the comments as “arrogant and outrageous”.

He added: “The north of Scotland is not an experimental ground for the Tories’ dangerous obsessions.

“Thankfully Liz Truss’ reckless decision to end the fracking ban in England doesn’t apply north of the border, with the first minister making clear that the Scottish Government will not be issuing licences for fracking.

“Our position is firm and unchanged. Fracking isn’t wanted or needed in an area already rich in clean and renewable energies.”

Drew Hendry criticised the MP’s comments. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Ms Farris told the BBC: “I know that the communities who it does affect feel very passionately against it and I wouldn’t be able to support a policy that imposed it on an area where that view is held.

“It’s probably not going to happen in densely populated communities but I don’t know whether there are parts of the northern reaches of Scotland, where there would be appropriate sites, and I wouldn’t discourage it if there were.”

She did not elaborate on what area is specifically covered by her term the “northern reaches”.

In her speech to SNP conference on Monday at P&J Live in Aberdeen, Nicola Sturgeon reiterated that the Scottish Government will “not be issuing licences for fracking”.

‘Wrong kind of shale’ and 280m years too late: Geologists react to fracking move

