The return of Boris Johnson? Readers react to rumours he could return after Liz Truss quits

Could Boris Johnson really be in the running to return to Number 10?

After Liz Truss confirmed her departure in a statement delivered in Downing Street on Thursday afternoon, the contest has been blown wide open.

Early frontrunners include Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove have both ruled themselves out of the running.

But rumours have been swirling that Boris Johnson could be plotting a return.

Just a few hours before Ms Truss’ resignation announcement, close Johnson ally Nadine Dorries tweeted her support for him.

Mr Johnson very reluctantly left Downing Street, saying in a speech in July outside the famous black door: “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world”.

His final words at Prime Minister’s Questions were: “Hasta la vista, baby”, famously used by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Terminator, meaning “until the next time we see each other”.

Johnson, 58, was forced out after his own MPs turned their backs on him, despite winning a landslide victory in 2019’s General Election.

Some have suggested his star power could be what is needed after polling shows the Conservatives could be facing a “wipeout” at the next election if they don’t turn things around.

Google searches for the man increased by 1,500% after Truss resigned, and he is reportedly cutting short his holiday in the Dominican Republic to return to the UK.

But what do our readers think of the rumours? Let us know your own views in the comments below.

‘It just gets worse and worse’

Michael Narayan wrote on Facebook: “‘Wasn’t it his lies and dishonesty that triggered all this chaos in the first place?”

Stuart Fraser believes: “Just when you think it can’t get any worse…”

Bill Stewart wrote: “Excellent news. He makes a very convincing case for Scottish independence.”

Deena Tissera is the Labour Councillor for the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill ward in Aberdeen tweeted: “You can’t make this up!”

You can’t make this up!! @EveningExpress – 👀 It is reported that Boris Johnson will stand to be the new Tory leader and the next prime minister of the United Kingdom… pic.twitter.com/ICgtECyzm8 — Deena Tissera (@deenatissera) October 20, 2022

‘That would be hilarious’

But other readers seemed to welcome the news of Boris’ return.

Richard Mahan commented: “That would be hilarious.”

Jackie Hickman wrote on Facebook: “Could not do any worse.”

Andy Smith added: “Best thing that could happen!”

Some MP’s have also thrown their weight behind Mr Johnson.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw wrote on Twitter he was needed to “turn the tide and avert the disaster of a Labour government.”

Government minister Sir James Duddridge MP tweeted: “I hope you enjoyed your holiday boss. Time to come back. Few issues at the office that need addressing.”