Shetland Islands Council to discuss ‘advanced’ tunnel plan with UK Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics UK politics

Shetland Islands Council to discuss ‘advanced’ tunnel plan with UK Government

Warnings have been issued that lifeline services are at risk without added investment.

David Mackay By Ryan McDougall
Tunnels are used to link communities in the Faroe Islands. Image: Landsverk
Tunnels are used to link communities in the Faroe Islands. Image: Landsverk

Plans to connect the main Shetland islands through tunnels or a ferry service are now at an “advanced” stage, the islands’ council has said.

The Shetland Island Council has secured a meeting with Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, to discuss inter-island connectivity.

Meanwhile, talks are also ongoing with the Scottish Government.

Why are tunnels needed in Shetland?

Shetland’s inter-island ferry service has been described as “the social and economic backbone” of the islands, with a fleet of 12 vessels sailing about 70,000 times a year to nine islands, carrying approximately 750,000 passengers.

However, the council raised concerns that much of the fleet is 30 years old, about six years older than the average Caledonian MacBrayne vessel.

Linga ferry setting off from Whalsay, Shetland
Concerns have been raised about the age of Shetland’s inter-island ferry fleet. Image: Shutterstock

A number of the vessels are operating beyond their intended life span, and are a major contributor to the islands’ carbon emissions.

The council said the Shetland Short Crossings Project is at an advanced stage.

The project envisages four tunnels: from the Mainland to Yell; Yell to Unst; Mainland to Whalsay; and Mainland to Bressay.

Shetland council wants government backing

Talks are ongoing with the UK Government to assist with the tunnels to the north isles which would connect Mainland with the SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing with the Scottish Government to assist with the tunnels on the east side of the isles.

The council’s political leader, councillor Emma Macdonald, said: “The importance of the inter-island transport network to life in Shetland cannot be overestimated.

“It is the very definition of a lifeline service, and is the social and economic backbone of the islands.

“However, there are a handful of vessels which are already operating past their intended lifespan.

Shetland Island Council leader Emma Macdonald
Shetland Island Council leader Emma Macdonald. Image: Shetland Island Council.

“If they are not replaced now, either by tunnels or new ferries, there is a material risk to lifeline services to Shetland’s islands.”

She added: “We understand that any project to replace aging ferries with new vessels, or with tunnels, cannot be expected to be solely the responsibility of central government.

“Just as our islands’ incredible energy resources should be a shared benefit between Shetland, Scotland and the UK, the transportation between those islands should be a shared cost.”

The councillor said Shetland Islands Council is committed to spending up to £700,000 on the project, and called upon the Scottish and UK Governments to “make clear the level of their commitment to our partnership”.

She said she is pleased that Mr Jack has agreed to meet with her regarding the project, and has also written to First Minister Humza Yousaf.

She added: “Our discussions continue with the Scottish Government and I look forward to hearing from them in due course.”

Andy Philip: Would licence to drill inter-island tunnels give Scotland a serious boost?

More from UK politics

SNP energy minister and Aberdeen East MSP Gillian Martin
SNP energy minister says North Sea oil licences should be considered on case-by-case basis
HMNB Clyde nuclear submarine base was one of the sites impacted (James Glossop/The Times)
Russian cyberattacks ‘relentless’ as threat of WW3 grows, expert warns
Rishi Sunak Crathie Kirk Balmoral
Rishi Sunak joins King and Queen at Crathie Kirk
Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun (PA)
Ukrainian MP urges new Defence Secretary Shapps to ‘personally visit Ukraine’
Grant Shapps (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Shapps in fifth Cabinet role in a year as Sunak appoints him Defence Secretary
Grant Shapps arrives in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Grant Shapps is new Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace resignation
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, with Ben Wallace, who has resigned (PA)
Former north-east MSP Ben Wallace resigns as Sunak set to appoint new defence secretary
Yevgeny Prigozhin (Razgruzka_Vagnera telegram channel via AP)
‘Highly likely’ Wagner chief Prigozhin is dead, says MoD
Lieutenant General Roly Walker with Gordon Brown in Helmand Province, Afghanistan (PA Archive)
Lieutenant General Roly Walker tipped as next British Army chief
Glenrothes SNP MP Peter Grant
Retiring SNP MP says Scotland will be independent in 10 years despite party chaos