Tony Blair’s government discussed opening asylum seeker camp on Isle of Mull

Tony Blair’s government discussed sending asylum seekers arriving in Britain to a holding camp on the Isle of Mull, according to newly released official papers.

The plan, put forward by an aide to the prime minister in October 2002, was regarded as a “nuclear option” for tackling rising numbers arriving in the UK.

Under the drastic proposals, anyone who came to the country illegally would have been put straight back on a plane with little right to appeal.

Jonathan Powell, Mr Blair’s chief of staff, produced a paper which questioned whether the UK Government needed an asylum system at all.

He claimed Australia had been highly successful at tempting asylum seekers to go home by sending them all to one particular place.

Westminster officials suggested the Isle of Mull, a popular tourist hotspot, as one of the possible destinations for people arriving from abroad.

Mark Aston, a local resident who serves on the community council, said the proposal would be even less viable now than it would have been two decades ago.

He told us: “There probably would have been mixed opinions. But the reality is that 2003 was a long time ago.

“It just wouldn’t be economically viable to consider anything like that on Mull at the moment.

‘So many obstacles’

He added: “Even if something like that was passed, the way planning approvals and local devolved politics work now, then I think there’d be so many obstacles to actually enacting planning permission, even if people supported it or not.”

Other locations considered included the Falkland Islands, 8,000 miles away in the South Atlantic.

However, Mr Powell admitted the proposals were unlikely to work due to the “Nimby” factor – a term used to describe residents opposed to more developments in their community.

The plan, which did not come to fruition, echoes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s botched scheme to send asylum seekers arriving in the UK to Rwanda for processing.

Last month, Tory MP Lee Anderson bizarrely claimed his party should look into using Orkney as an alternative destination.

The Conservative deputy chairman was branded “insensitive and thoughts” for the idea.

He told GB News at the time: “If we can find an island in the Orkneys, or one of these islands up there, that’s got no people on there, put some decent accommodation on, it’s job done.”

SNP MP Alison Thewliss warned Labour against trying to resurrect any similar proposals if Sir Keir Starmer wins the next Westminster election.

Earlier this week it was reported the Labour chief was considering “detailed plans” as an offshore alternative to Rwanda.

Ms Thewliss said: “Just last month a Tory MP suggested sending asylum seekers to Orkney, and now we see the previous UK Labour government considered doing the same – but to the Isle of Mull.

“Recent reports suggest that Labour are looking at similar plans again, which is extremely concerning.

“The people of Scotland are compassionate and welcoming and we know that migration is good for our country.”