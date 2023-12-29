Tony Blair’s government discussed opening asylum seeker camp on Isle of Mull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Blair’s government discussed opening asylum seeker camp on Isle of Mull

One Mull resident, who serves on the community council, says the proposals would be even less viable now than they were two decades ago.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Tony Blair’s government discussed sending asylum seekers arriving in Britain to a holding camp on the Isle of Mull, according to newly released official papers.

The plan, put forward by an aide to the prime minister in October 2002, was regarded as a “nuclear option” for tackling rising numbers arriving in the UK.

Under the drastic proposals, anyone who came to the country illegally would have been put straight back on a plane with little right to appeal.

Jonathan Powell, Mr Blair’s chief of staff, produced a paper which questioned whether the UK Government needed an asylum system at all.

He claimed Australia had been highly successful at tempting asylum seekers to go home by sending them all to one particular place.

Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Westminster officials suggested the Isle of Mull, a popular tourist hotspot, as one of the possible destinations for people arriving from abroad.

Mark Aston, a local resident who serves on the community council, said the proposal would be even less viable now than it would have been two decades ago.

He told us: “There probably would have been mixed opinions. But the reality is that 2003 was a long time ago.

“It just wouldn’t be economically viable to consider anything like that on Mull at the moment.

‘So many obstacles’

He added: “Even if something like that was passed, the way planning approvals and local devolved politics work now, then I think there’d be so many obstacles to actually enacting planning permission, even if people supported it or not.”

Other locations considered included the Falkland Islands, 8,000 miles away in the South Atlantic.

However, Mr Powell admitted the proposals were unlikely to work due to the “Nimby” factor – a term used to describe residents opposed to more developments in their community.

The plan, which did not come to fruition, echoes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s botched scheme to send asylum seekers arriving in the UK to Rwanda for processing.

Lee Anderson said asylum seekers should be sent to Orkney.

Last month, Tory MP Lee Anderson bizarrely claimed his party should look into using Orkney as an alternative destination.

The Conservative deputy chairman was branded “insensitive and thoughts” for the idea.

He told GB News at the time: “If we can find an island in the Orkneys, or one of these islands up there, that’s got no people on there, put some decent accommodation on, it’s job done.”

SNP MP Alison Thewliss warned Labour against trying to resurrect any similar proposals if Sir Keir Starmer wins the next Westminster election.

Earlier this week it was reported the Labour chief was considering “detailed plans” as an offshore alternative to Rwanda.

Alison Thewliss MP.

Ms Thewliss said: “Just last month a Tory MP suggested sending asylum seekers to Orkney, and now we see the previous UK Labour government considered doing the same – but to the Isle of Mull.

“Recent reports suggest that Labour are looking at similar plans again, which is extremely concerning.

“The people of Scotland are compassionate and welcoming and we know that migration is good for our country.”

