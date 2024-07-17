Debate: Would an MP’s football ‘banter’ make you less likely to vote for them?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Would an MP’s football ‘banter’ make you less likely to vote for them?

By The Press and Journal Team
Stephen Flynn mocks England fans after their Euros heartbreak. He changed his profile picture on X to a photo of Spain’s Dani Carvajal taunting England with a crying gesture.
The crying game: Stephen Flynn mocks England fans after their Euros heartbreak.

Elite football players are well aware of the importance of their image rights.

From Beckham back then to Ronaldo right now, players know the value of how they are seen, how they are perceived, in building their brand.

Politicians are no different. Look at the former UK Prime Minister and the former US President.

Would you rather be Rishi in the rain or the bloody but unbowed, fist-pumping Trump?

The photo op, the post, the debate performance, image matters.

There is no chance SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn does not know this.

Stephen Flynn football post backlash

The SNP Westminster leader temporarily changed his profile picture on X to a photo of Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal making a crying gesture at an England player.

Mocking England after their defeat by Spain in the final of Euro 2024, he also joked to midfielder Rodri that “all is forgiven”, referencing the Spaniard’s rant after Scotland beat Spain 2-0 in qualifying.

Rishi Sunak. in the rain outside 10 Downing Street.
“I wouldn’t do that, mate”: Rishi Sunak calls a snap general election outside 10 Downing Street. He bet the house and now Keir Starmer lives in it. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Flynn, a member of the Tartan Army, shared the post alongside a photo of himself in a Scotland shirt making a crying gesture of his own next to the star player’s red home top in a dressing room.

He has previously written: “Football rivalry at club and international level is normal and healthy.

“Without it the game is nothing.”

Conversation