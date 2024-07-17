Debate: Would an MP’s football ‘banter’ make you less likely to vote for them?

Elite football players are well aware of the importance of their image rights.

From Beckham back then to Ronaldo right now, players know the value of how they are seen, how they are perceived, in building their brand.

Politicians are no different. Look at the former UK Prime Minister and the former US President.

Would you rather be Rishi in the rain or the bloody but unbowed, fist-pumping Trump?

The photo op, the post, the debate performance, image matters.

There is no chance SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn does not know this.

Stephen Flynn football post backlash

The SNP Westminster leader temporarily changed his profile picture on X to a photo of Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal making a crying gesture at an England player.

Mocking England after their defeat by Spain in the final of Euro 2024, he also joked to midfielder Rodri that “all is forgiven”, referencing the Spaniard’s rant after Scotland beat Spain 2-0 in qualifying.

Mr Flynn, a member of the Tartan Army, shared the post alongside a photo of himself in a Scotland shirt making a crying gesture of his own next to the star player’s red home top in a dressing room.

He has previously written: “Football rivalry at club and international level is normal and healthy.

“Without it the game is nothing.”

So, are you happy for politicians to get involved in football banter?

Does it skew your opinion of them?

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Let us know your views in our comment section below.