Royal Dornoch crowned Scotland’s best golf course at World Golf Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Royal Dornoch has been crowned ‘Scotland’s Best Golf Course 2020’ at the World Golf Awards.

The announcement was made at a virtual ceremony at Park Hyatt Dubai, much to the delight of Royal Dornoch’s general manager Neil Hampton.

He said: “It was a nice surprise to learn of our success and it is a real positive for everyone associated with the club during this difficult year.

“We work hard to maintain the quality of the Championship Course at Royal Dornoch, as well as our Struie Course, and look forward to welcoming more visitors back to our links in the months ahead.”

Carnoustie, Castle Stuart, Gleneagles, Kingsbarns, Loch Lomond, Royal Aberdeen, Royal Troon, St Andrews Links (Old) and Turnberry were among the other Scottish nominees for the award.