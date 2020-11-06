Derek McInnes hopes Ross County can strengthen the case for the return of fans at Pittodrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopes the return of fans at Victoria Park this evening will help strengthen the case to get supporters back to Pittodrie.

Ross County have been granted permission to allow 300 spectators to attend tonight’s Scottish Premiership match against Livingston.

The Dons took part in a test event earlier this season when 300 fans were allowed through the turnstiles for a 1-0 victory against Kilmarnock in September.

McInnes said: “Certain areas are getting hit harder than others with the rate of the virus.

“The Highlands are in tier one which allows them to get supporters in.

“We are in tier two and keen to get to tier one to allow us the opportunity to get supporters back in.

“We saw the benefit in the actual game (against Kilmarnock) but it was also the right message to supporters that we were getting closer.

“We seemed to lose that a little bit. The fact there are supporters going to the Ross County game is great for them.

“It shows what can be done if we manage to control the virus outwith football in our area and that we might get an upside from that.”

The Dons take on Hibernian at Pittodrie this evening with both sides looking to bounce back after losing Scottish Cup semi-finals against Celtic and Hearts respectively.

Victory would move the Dons above Hibs and back into third spot ahead of the international break.

McInnes said: “We know the importance of trying to beat teams in and around you at any time in the season and I do expect Hibs to be amongst the European places this season – they’ve said that themselves.

“And there is always a challenge for that from other clubs and this year they’re probably more equipped.”

The Dons will be without on-loan Bristol City attacker Marley Watkins who is facing up to 10 weeks on the sidelines as a result of a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic last weekend.

The former Caley Thistle player’s loan deal expires in January but McInnes has not given up hope of the deal being extended until the end of the season.

He added: “There’s a hope there because I’ve enjoyed working with him. Obviously this injury is a setback for us all. It’s a setback for myself, a setback for Marley, and Bristol City as well because they were keen for him to get game time.

“Injuries are part and parcel and you need to deal with them. It doesn’t change my opinion on him and wanting to work with him. I know Marley is enjoying it here but he’s not our player so it depends on what Bristol City are thinking.”