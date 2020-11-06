Scott Wright puts contract thoughts on hold to focus on Aberdeen cause

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scott Wright’s contract is up at the end of the season but the Aberdeen winger insists his full focus is on helping the Dons’ cause.

The 23-year-old has done his chances of landing a new deal no harm with some impressive displays already this season.

Wright has chipped in with one goal and five assists in his 14 appearances and made a telling contribution when he came off the bench to inspire the Dons to a point against Celtic in a 3-3 draw on their last Pittodrie outing.

Wright is playing for his future at his hometown team but is trying to push thoughts of winning a new deal to the back of his mind.

He said: “I’m just trying to play my football and that will take care of itself.

“The most important thing is trying to stay in the team and making sure my performances warrant staying in the team and give the manager something to think about.

“I am very happy with how it’s going and I’m delighted to get a run of games. The most important thing is I want to keep improving and stay in the team.”

Wright expects a stern contest this evening against Hibernian with both sides looking to bounce back following Hampden defeats last weekend.

Hibernian’s Scottish Cup hopes were dashed with a painful 2-1 defeat by Edinburgh rivals Hearts, while the Dons were beaten 2-0 by Celtic.

Wright, however, has been impressed by Hibernian’s start to the season under manager Jack Ross.

The Easter Road side sit third in the Scottish Premiership and a point above the Dons, who have a game in hand.

The Dons winger said: “We both have a point to prove.

“We will be really disappointed with results at the weekend and we are looking to bounce back and make amends for the weekend.

“They have started the season really well and strong.

“I just feel we need to look at ourselves.

“We have started the season well ourselves and they will be coming to Pittodrie looking for a result but we just need to play to our strengths.

“They’ve had a really strong start and we have to be aware of their strengths but we are going to focus on ourselves and I am really looking forward to the game.

“It is important for us to go into the international break off the back of a good result. “If we win we go third and that would be fantastic.”

The Dons pipped tonight’s opponents to the signature of midfielder Ross McCrorie, who has been a standout during the Reds’ fine start to the season.

The 22-year-old joined the Dons in August from Rangers, initially on loan with an agreement to buy the player for a fee of around £350,000 at the end of the season.

Wright said: “Ross has been a good signing for us.

“I have played with him in the Scotland set-ups and knew his qualities and he would be an important signing for us.

“Him and Fergie (Lewis Ferguson) have clicked right away and hit the ground running.”

© PA

Wright’s blossoming partnership with fellow attacker Ryan Hedges has been another major positive for Dons boss Derek McInnes this season.

And the winger hopes the pair can keep making the difference for the Dons in the final third, starting against Hibernian tonight.

He added: “Since Ryan has come in we have had a good connection on and off the pitch. With the way we are playing we are starting to build a good DNA on the pitch.

“Whenever we get the ball we look for each other and play one-twos and try and get ourselves up the pitch. I really enjoy playing with him.”