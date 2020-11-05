Aberdeen FC say they are ready to host test events with at least 1,000 fans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen FC say they are “well-prepared to host test events with a minimum of 1,000 supporters”.

The Dons have revealed their operational plan for further test events and launched a survey asking season-ticket holders for their views on returning to Pittodrie as they bid to strengthen their case for getting fans back through the turnstiles.

The Dons held a test event in September when 300 fans attended the club’s 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

The Scottish Government has allowed Ross County to accommodate 300 fans at tomorrow night’s game against Livingston at Victoria Park as a result of the Highlands being designated as a tier one region.

A limited number of fans will be permitted at games in tier one and zero regions with Aberdeen currently in tier two.

The Dons have shared a 30-page document outlining their plans to seat 1,000 people in the South and Richard Donald Stands.

Aberdeen’s commercial director Rob Wicks said: “We recognise the virus continues to spread, affecting many families up and down the country, and further restrictions may be imposed. However, we want to be ready and able to proceed with test events as soon as is practicable.

“We would not be looking to press ahead with these test events if we thought there was any risk to supporters attending.

“We are confident in our rigorous approach to ensuring a highly-regulated test event with significant measures in place to protect supporters in an outdoor environment.

“Unlike an indoor cinema, supermarket or shopping centre for example, we will know exactly who will be in our stadium and be able to contact everyone attending.”

The club’s director of football operations Steven Gunn said: “We are ready to host another test event and are hopeful that the significant mitigation we’re proposing to safely host supporters will allow us that opportunity sooner rather than later.

“Since the season started, we’ve been commended not only by the SPFL, but also the SFA and UEFA, on the standard and execution of our plans and protocols for match days at Pittodrie.

“Working across all areas of the club, we left no stone unturned in preparing the initial trial and that experience has informed an even more robust plan for future test events with increasing numbers, albeit still at a significantly reduced capacity.

“Everyone connected with the club has worked tirelessly to plan and execute the first test event which was an overwhelming success. We’ve taken on board all the feedback from SPFL, the local authority and Police Scotland and made our plans even more robust.”