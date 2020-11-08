Danny Mowatt, the last remaining player of Fraserburgh’s greatest win, has died

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The last remaining player of Fraserburgh’s most famous victory has died.

Danny Mowatt played in goal for the Broch when they stunned Dundee in the 1959 Scottish Cup.

They became the first Highland League team to eliminate a top tier side thanks to a 1-0 victory at Bellslea on January 31, 1959.

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble paid tribute to Mowatt, who was 86.

He said: “It is sad news.

“He was part of a Fraserburgh team that will always be remembered.

“It was an iconic game and Danny was the last surviving member of the team.

“There are fewer and fewer people alive now that were even in attendance. Even any youngsters in the crowd would be in their seventies now.

“But the game still gets talked about.

“It was a bigger shock than people realise because of how good Dundee were at the time.

“They won the league a couple of years later.

“I think there were seven present or future Scotland internationals in that Dundee side.”

Mowatt was guest of honour at Fraserburgh’s home match against Forres Mechanics last January when the club celebrated the 60th anniversary of one of Scottish football’s greatest cup shocks.

Speaking at last year’s celebration, Mowatt said the game against Dundee remained a treasured memory.

He said: “It was a special day. The Fraserburgh support were absolutely fantastic on the day. There were about 4,500 people packed inside the ground.

“I was very emotional after the game. There were no goals in a first half in which I didn’t have a lot to do apart from collecting a few crosses which wasn’t a problem.

“In the second half it was obvious they had been told to throw everything at us in the first 20 minutes.

“I was fortunate enough to make some good saves but eventually it petered out.

“Their heads seemed to go down and the harder they tried the worse it got.

“When it came up to the last few minutes I felt we looked the stronger team and we may well have scored more.”

Mowatt was forced to miss the post-match celebrations after picking up an ankle injury towards the end of the game.

He said: “I had to go the hospital for treatment. I was forced to lie in a bed thinking of what was going on in the town at the time.

“I was only able to drink water until about 11pm when thankfully they agreed to release me. I certainly made up for it after that.”