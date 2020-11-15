Ross County draw Celtic and Aberdeen will visit St Mirren in Betfred Cup last-16

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County will visit holders Celtic, while Aberdeen will travel to St Mirren in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

The Staggies have been a dealt a stern test with a trip to Parkhead later this month, while the Dons will visit Paisley to meet Jim Goodwin’s side.

The Dons, Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell did not have to participate in the group stages of the competition as Scotland’s four representatives in European football this season.

Ross County finished top of Group D with 11 points from four games.

The full draw is as follows with ties due to take place on the weekend of November 28:

Celtic v Ross County

Falkirk v Rangers

Livingston v Ayr United

St Mirren v Aberdeen

Hibernian v Dundee

Arbroath v Dunfermline

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Alloa v Hearts