Stoneywood-Dyce’s rising star Ailsa Lister gets nominated for national award

One of the north-east’s most promising cricketers is in the running for a prestigious national honour.

Ailsa Lister, of Stoneywood-Dyce, has been nominated in the “Young Sportswoman of the Year” category at the Scotland Women in Sport Awards, which will be held on a virtual basis on November 26.

The 16-year-old started out at Huntly before moving on to People’s Park, where she has already gained international recognition, and she will turn out for Scotland against Ireland in La Manga later this month.

She gained a place in the Scotland under-17 ranks when she was only 13 and has kicked on quickly ever since.

Ailsa said last night: “I am so honoured to have made the shortlist and it was so unexpected. It is really exciting and I am delighted that I will be with my teammates in Spain when the winner is announced.”

Cricket Scotland added it was delighted for Ailsa who has made her way up from the U17s to the national team.

A spokesman said: “She trained very hard last winter and performed well for the A team in August and September this year which booked her place on the plane to Spain to face Ireland next week.

“She has a fantastic attitude, a great family support network, and we believe that she has all the attributes to go further in the game.”