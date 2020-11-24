Nairn County forced to cancel Caley Thistle friendly after positive Covid-19 test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn County have cancelled tonight’s friendly with Caley Thistle after a positive Covid-19 test.

The Station Park side are due to host Clachnacuddin on the opening day of the 2020-21 Highland League campaign this Saturday.

Nairn confirmed the match against John Robertson’s side has been postponed in a statement this evening, which read: “This afternoon the club have confirmed that a person associated with the club has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As such our game against Inverness Caledonian Thistle scheduled for tonight has been cancelled and we are working with Scottish Government and NHS to ensure the safety of everyone at the club.

“We have advised the SHFL secretary who has in turn advised the SHFL Covid committee and we will continue to update as further information becomes available.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience at this time.”