Former Aberdeen defender and youth coach Chic McLelland dies aged 63

Aberdeen Football Club have paid tribute to Chic McLelland who has died at the age of 63.

The left back made more than 200 appearances during the 1970s for the Dons before taking up a head role in the club’s youth academy.

Aberdeen FC paid tribute after the sad news was announced on Twitter by their area lead scout, Brian Paterson.

The tweet read: “Everyone is saddened to hear the news about the passing of Chic McLelland.

“The left back made over 200 appearances during the 1970s for The Dons and then did a great job whilst in charge of the AFC Youth Academy.

“Our thoughts are with his family. RIP”

Brian Paterson also said: “RIP Chic, great man and a great mentor to me. Never be forgotten.”

Between 1979 and 1981 Mr McLelland moved south to play for Motherwell making 51 appearances before performing in front of Dens Park for Dundee in 1981 to 1983.

He saw out his playing career at Montrose before taking a managerial role at the club in the 1990-1991 season.