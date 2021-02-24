Neil Lennon resigns as Celtic manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has resigned with immediate effect according to the club.

The Scottish Champions posted a statement to twitter this morning, it read: “Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as Football Manager with immediate effect.

“We thank Neil sincerely for all he has done for the club and we wish him every success going forward.”

Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as Football Manager with immediate effect. We thank Neil sincerely for all he has done for the club and we wish him every success going forward. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 24, 2021

It is understood assistant boss John Kennedy will replace the Northern Irishman on an interim basis.

The departure of Lennon follows that of Lawwell, who will leave his role as chief executive after 17 years in June and be replaced by Dominic McKay of Scottish Rugby.

‘I will always want the best for Celtic’

Lennon said in a statement: “We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and, of course, it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously.

“I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed.

“I have always given my best to the club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic.

“I would like to thank so many people at the club who have given me so much and I would also like to thank my family for their love and support. I wish the Celtic supporters, players, staff and directors nothing but success for the future.”

Reaction

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “I would like to pay tribute to Neil for all he has done for the club in his second spell, delivering our eighth and ninth successive league titles, the quadruple treble and winning the last five available domestic trophies.

“Neil has always been and will always be a true Celtic man and someone I will always hold in the highest regard.

“I have watched Neil fight many battles over many years, on and off the field, with a courage and tenacity few could match. Even this season, he has fought so hard and worked tirelessly to turn things around.

“While this season has not progressed as we would have liked, it cannot diminish the character or integrity of a man who has given the club so much.

“Personally, it is a sad day for me to see Neil leave the club. Neil is a man of quality and decency, he is someone who will always be part of the fabric of Celtic and someone who will always be welcomed at Celtic Park.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, and personally, I would like to thank Neil for his work as our manager and I wish him and his family good health and continued success in everything they do.”

Celtic’s principal shareholder Dermot Desmond added: “Neil is a Celtic legend both as a player and manager. He has given so much to the club, and with his success over the last number of years – including winning a treble in his own right – he will be very difficult to replace.

“We thank Neil sincerely for all he has done for the club and we wish him every success going forward.”

Recent run

The Hoops were beaten 1-0 by Ross County on Sunday evening, leaving them 18 points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

Aberdeen are due to face Celtic in Glasgow on Saturday.

Lennon returned for a second spell as Celtic manager in February 2019 after Brendan Rodgers left to take charge of Leicester City.

The 49-year-old has been under intense pressure since his side were knocked out of the League Cup by Ross County in November and the Hoops’ hopes of winning a 10th consecutive title were effectively ended by a series of dismal results.

4⃣3⃣5⃣| Sunday's 1-0 victory over Celtic was Michael Gardyne's 435th appearance for the Staggies! pic.twitter.com/O4hUUh5AhL — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 23, 2021

The Hoops have drawn seven of their 30 league matches and tasted defeat on four occasions.