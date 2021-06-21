Scotland fans have been bruised by the news rising star Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Tuesday’s pivotal Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia.

Gilmour was named man of the match as Scotland drew 0-0 with England at Wembley on Friday.

The 20-year-old Chelsea player was in line to start for the second game in a row against the Croats at Hampden before a positive coronavirus test sent him into isolation for 10 days.

‘Typically Scottish’

DCT Media’s own Ryan Cryle led the way by lamenting the feeling of inherent “Scottishness” attached to the news.

WHY DOES THE UNIVERSE CONSPIRE AGAINST US LIKE THIS?!? https://t.co/UvXiE7awTu — Ryan Cryle (@RyanCryle) June 21, 2021

Billy Gilmour being man of the match on his first start and then being ruled out with covid is more Scottish than Deep Fried Tablet. — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) June 21, 2021

‘Recovery first’

Others, including England fans, simply wanted to wish Gilmour all the best as he goes into isolation.

England fan here. Get well soon Billy and hopefully we see you again in the knockouts 🤝👍 — Джош Экзотичный (@MesutAutesil) June 21, 2021

Noooo. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Liz Leydon Sweeney (@LizLeydon) June 21, 2021

No worries for England

Some, meanwhile, quipped that the fact Gilmour was so good against England means none of the Three Lions players should be in any danger of their own positive tests…

At least the England players were nowhere near Billy Gilmour on Friday night… #ENG #SCO #ENGSCO #EURO2020 — Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) June 21, 2021

Good news for the England team that none of them got near Billy Gilmour on Friday night. — Trevor Martin (@TMPfoto) June 21, 2021

So Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid and now his close contacts will need to self isolate, England's midfield do not need to worry — Dan Roberts (@DanMRoberts1) June 21, 2021

Glimmer of hope

Some good news for the Scotland camp is that the rest of the squad will continue training normally despite Gilmour’s positive test, according to Sky Sports.