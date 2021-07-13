Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Open at Sandwich: Royal St George’s is quirky, but still a masterpiece

By Steve Scott
July 13, 2021, 11:59 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 2:41 pm
The 'Maiden' short sixth hole, one of Sandwich's best.
The way to look at Royal St George’s is, it’s really Much Ado About Nothing.

That’s not an insult, even if Sandwich generally gets a bad rap when it comes to Open venues, being most people’s least favourite.

Gary Player once even advocated moving it off the “rota” of Open venues, such was his disdain for the place. Sandwich was the main source of Jack Nicklaus’ rather flippant but famous observation, “The Open venues get worse the further you go south”.

Three great old tracks on a vast expanse of linksland

The stands at the 18th this week.

You certainly don’t get much further south in the UK than here. The White Cliffs of Dover are a short drive down through Deal and Kingswold. As they end, they give way to shale and sand beaches stretching north to Pegwell Bay, and a vast expanse of linksland.

Royal St George’s is the most prominent of three celebrated links courses on this land, with Prince’s and Royal Cinque Ports to the north and south respectively.

All date from the late 1800s, and all are of that time. They’re even – in the world of entitled elite golfers who think everything should be set up for them – “unfair”.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton tees off at the first hole.

At St George’s this manifests itself in the odd blind shot. Or rippling and sloping fairways where the ball won’t hold in dry conditions. Or run-offs on the greens which draw the ball away from pin leaving tricky recovery shots from the fringes.

This gets a reaction from many players who don’t understand the ethos of links golf. It’s actually okay for it to sometimes be unfair. Some great links courses, like Royal Birkdale, Carnoustie, and Royal Dornoch, are “right there in front of you”; there’s little or no hidden trickery.

But equally part of links golf’s precious tradition are the places like the Old Course, or St George’s, or Prestwick. Blind shots, cavernous bunkers and capricious bounces are all part of the  challenge.

‘Purists’ are the snobs when it comes to Sandwich

Really, St George’s – ironically given the membership – is often the victim of links snobbery from the so-called purists.

There’s a good number of first class holes – the first, which has one of the rota’s most challenging opening tee shots, the brawny fourth, the short sixth Maiden, the long 14th with the Suez Canal and looming out of bounds right, the 15th, usually back into the wind with the massive cross bunkers, and the 18th, one of the Open’s finest finishes.

But while they’re all good holes, there’s nothing that leaps out at you like the Postage Stamp at Troon, or the first at Birkdale, or 16-17-18 at Carnoustie, the Murder Mile at Lytham or, well, just about everything at the Old Course.

The towers of Richborough Power Station have gone from the skyline at Sandwich.

There’s also precious little on the skyline to beguile you, like at Turnberry or St Andrews. Even the brutalist three towers of Richborough Power Station were demolished a year after the Open last visited, in 2011.

Because it’s the “token” southern English course, it doesn’t get nearly the love that the other eight Open venues do. It doesn’t deserve to be dismissed like that.

Hence the reference to Much Ado About Nothing. I saw a list that placed that fine and brilliant comedy ninth of a list of William Shakespeare’s greatest plays.

That’s perfect for Sandwich – it’s actually pretty great to be ninth on a list of masterpieces.

