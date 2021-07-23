Ring star Kash Farook insists North fighter Billy Stuart is part of an exciting future for Scottish boxing

Scottish ring star Kash Farooq insists undefeated North boxer Billy Stuart will play a role in an exciting future for Scottish boxing.

WBC International Silver champion Farooq, a former British title holder, is closing in on a world title shot as Scottish boxing continues to rise.

Josh Taylor recently made history by becoming the UK’s first undisputed world super-lightweight champion.

Farooq recently sparred with Stuart as part of the Northern Sporting Club undefeated fighter’s preparation for an IBF Youth super-bantamweight title fight.

Stuart aka ‘The Butcher’ will face Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez for the vacant title at Hamilton FC’s New Douglas Park stadium on Saturday July 31.

Aberdeen’s undefeated welterweight Dean Sutherland will also fight a Mexican on the bill for an international title.

Sutherland will go up against Jose Antonio Delgado Velazquez for the WBO Youth title.

Both bouts will be screened live on Fightzone TV.

Farooq said: “It is very important to spar with boxers like Billy as he is one of the top boys in Scotland.

“The future for Scottish boxing is looking bright.

“Josh just became undisputed world champion and David McAllister (Stuart’s coach) has some of his boys in Aberdeen signing big contracts with Fightzone.

“Things are going well and if the boys keep winning they can get the big fights up to Scotland.

“Billy and Dean (Sutherland) can bring big nights up to Scotland and can top the cards in Aberdeen.

“There are more promoters now than there has ever been and more money being pumped into boxing.

“There are great opportunities for every fighter to showcase their skills.”

More quality rounds done in Aberdeen.

Sparring well worth the trip from Glasgow

Farooq beat Alexander Espinoza in April this year to claim the Nicaraguan’s WBC international silver title.

The 25-year-old, aka ‘Untouchable’ will defend his WBC belt against an as yet unconfirmed opponent at Matchroom Fight Camp on August 14.

Farooq said: “It was definitely worth the two-and-a-half hours up the motorway from Glasgow to spar with Billy.

“Billy is the type of boxer I need to spar and he has a good fight coming up .

“It was ideal sparring for both myself and Billy.”

Farooq to defend WBC International Silver title next month

Farooq is a Londsdale belt winner having successfully defended the British bantamweight title on four occasions.

He controversially lost that title in a sensational British and Commonwealth unifier title fight split decision loss to Lee McGregor.

Influential promoter Eddie Hearn recently hailed Farooq as “one of the brightest young stars in world boxing, not just in the bantamweight division” and confirmed beating Espinoza would be the launchpad to world title shots.

First he must defend his WBC International silver title next month.

Farooq said: “I have to wait until it is announced but it is a world class opponent, that’s all I can say.

“My preparation has been going great as I have also been travelling down to the South of England for great sparring.

“This fight is another step towards where I want to be in life and in boxing as well.

“Hopefully everything goes well and I can keep moving forward in boxing and keep building a relationship with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn.

“Eddie is one of the top promoters at the moment and him saying words like that is encouraging and very motivating.

“All I have to do is remain dedicated, keep working hard and the sky’s the limit.”

World title talk will not side-track Farooq

Should Farooq successfully defend his WBC International silver title next month a world title shot seems the next logical step such is his progression and standing.

However he refuses to look beyond the title defence.

Taking it one fight at a time and retaining complete focus on the next opponent is a strategy that has served him well throughout his career.

He said: “In boxing everyone wants to go for world titles but for me I always look at it as just taking it one fight at a time.

“For me it is who’s next and after that we can discuss the next opponent.

“From my first amateur fight I have always taken it one fight at a time, that is what I have done throughout my career.”