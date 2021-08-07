Hero Open: Three Scots in the top five going into Sunday at Fairmont St Andrews

Three Scots will go for the first European Tour win on home soil since 2012 after another fine scoring day at Fairmont St Andrews left two sharing the lead and another two behind.

Grant Forrest claimed the headlines with a 10-under 62 – and that after a first hole bogey – to claim a share of the lead at 18-under with compatriot Calum Hill.

Perthshire’s Hill had a five-under 67 with his first two bogeys of the week, but he’s been first or second for all three days.

Aberdeen’s David Law had a six-under 66 to be two back with Denmark’s Luca Bjerregaard, separated from the leaders by Spain’s Santiago Tarrio.

The last Scot to win on home soil was Paul Lawrie at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles nine years ago – maybe a good omen for Law, who has the 1999 Open champion as his long time mentor and supporter.

Forrest’s best round on tour

But pride of place on a gusty Saturday went to Forrest, a top-five finisher in Ireland last month who produced his best round of his European Tour career.

“It was just one of those days – bogey start as well, you’re thinking that’s not ideal,” he said.

“The first couple of days I played nicely but couldn’t get anything going and didn’t really make a putt. “Today I changed my putting grip and I made pretty much everything. I just felt I wasn’t hitting putts solidly and I went back to left over right, which I’ve done in the past so it’s not something new.

“It feels natural. I hit loads of really good putts today. It’s tough making putts in that wind, you need a little bit of luck and I got that. I’m delighted.”

Forrest’s attitude to the day was summed up by the way he played the last dead into a 25 mph wind – two drivers and a pitch to six feet, which he rolled in for his 11th birdie of the day.

“It’s great (seeing Scottish flags up there),” he added. “They have both played really solid all year, Dave especially, he’s been playing well. To play in St Andrews in the Home of Golf and to have three Scots up there is great.

“The course is soft, there are plenty of chances out there. It needs a bit of wind to make it a good test. There’s enough strong holes out there with the wind like this that you have to hit a lot of good golf shots. Hopefully more of the same on Sunday.”

Hill stays in the top two for three straight days

Hill had one three-putt in his 67 but finished with the regulation birdie, overhauling second round leader Bjerregaard but then seeing Forrest pull alongside him.

“I played really nice,” he said. It was difficult to make putts when it got windy, so I think that altered my score a bit. I felt like it was my best ball-striking round.

“I’m very determined (to win). This is what you play for isn’t it? I’m looking forward to it with the home crowd and family watching, and I’ll be giving it my best.”

Law used all his experience in home conditions to good effect, but even he found the wind tough.

“I’ve been playing in these conditions for a long time,” he said. “You put the ball back in your stance, take a club, sometimes two, more and just hit it soft.

“But that 17th hole is 190 yards but must have played 230 yards, it’s certainly difficult out there.

“With the rain we saw yesterday it’s softened up the course quite significantly. You need to adapt a little bit because you see everything as a links golf shot, you’re hitting it quite low and expecting it to run out – and it’s not really doing that. You need to factor that in and it makes it a little more difficult.”

Law has won on home soil in the Challenge Tour, but his sole tour win was in Australia.

“It would mean a lot (to win at home),” he said. “I’ve not been in this position, up there trying to win a golf tournament, for a couple of years.

“I’ve been playing good golf and I’m comfortable in these situations. I’m really looking forward to it, it’s why we practice and why we play.”