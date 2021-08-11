Women’s Scottish Open: Two co-sanctioned Scottish Opens ‘very special and unique’

Last week’s announcement of the co-sanctioning the men’s Scottish Open was “an historic moment”, but the Scottish Women’s Open has already blazed that trail.

Paul Bush, director of events for VisitScotland, has been closely involved in decision to make next year’s Genesis Scottish Open a jointly sanctioned event between the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

But, he pointed out, the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, staged this week at Dumbarnie Links in Fife, has been co-sanctioned between the women’s US and European Tours successfully for several years.

‘The two premier event dates on the calendar’

“We have now got the two premier event dates on the calendar, I think, in world golf,” he said.

“This is the only country in the world that has a co-sanctioned events in the LET/LPGA and the European Tour/PGA Tour. We are also the only country in the world to have a men’s and women’s Open event before majors. So I think that’s pretty special.

“Last week was an historic moment for Scottish golf and I don’t think we should underestimate what happened.

“But I think it’s equally important to have this event this week and that event on the same pedestal. I think they are equally as important.

“They are equally as prestigious and we have the best golfers in the world at the events now. No other country can say that.

“You know, we are very proud of that. It’s taken a long time for us to get to that position.”

‘Scotland have been in for the long haul’

New sponsor Trust Golf, the brainchild of Thailand’s Dr Prin Singhanart, have come on board with the full support of the Scottish Government.

“The fact that the Scottish government have offered that long-term support, it’s quite unique,” said Bush.

“You see many countries in the world that come and go. Scotland have been in for the long haul, and I hope will remain in for the long haul, as well.”

The new backer admitted to being “overwhelmed and overjoyed” with the event this week.

“I can’t be any happier I think in my entire career here,” said Dr Prin, a physicist and technology innovator. “It’s simply stunning with the golf course.

“During the Covid pandemic, I would say that it has to be the great support also from the government, the golf course and the event managers. All three elements are very important, and to all I would say I cannot thank you or be grateful enough.”