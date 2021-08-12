Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Women’s Scottish Open: Kelsey MacDonald inspired by fair home winds to outstanding start at Dumbarnie

By Steve Scott
August 12, 2021, 6:42 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 2:29 pm
Kelsey MacDonald's 68 was one of the rounds of the afternoon.
The stronger winds of the afternoon and the sight of her friend at the top of the leaderboard filled Nairn’s Kelsey MacDonald with confidence and the four-under 68 at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open was the result.

The 30-year-old came off a strong finishing round in the ARAMCO event in Sotogrande on Sunday when the winds blew. Although it was several degrees cooler in Fife than Spain, the Scot revelled in the conditions with a bogey-free round.

Inspired by her friend Michele Thomson

And setting out seeing her pal Michele Thomson move to the top of the leaderboard also helped, she admitted.

“I was delighted with my round, but also seeing Michele do so well,” she said. “It’s so good to see a Scot up there as I was teeing off.

“I’m really happy. I just hit it great off the tee, gave myself chances, didn’t really do anything wrong and didn’t make a bogey. Just really solid golf out there in those conditions.”

The highlight was the drive, eight-iron and 18-foot putt for eagle at the 15th, but she felt confidence from Sotogrande and from knowing the new Dumbarnie Links course so well.

“My sponsor Robin McGeachy from Peak Scientific, he’s a kind of member here,” she said. “So I’ve played quite a lot of golf here and I played the pro-am with him. I just feel really comfortable round here.

“It’s a very good course. Some of the greens funnel into areas which gives you an opportunity to hole some putts. It’ll take time to settle in because it’s so new, and it’s quite generous off the tee. But it’s a great challenge when you’ve got the wind and stuff.”

‘George and I make a great team’

A bonus for Kelsey had been having Asia Tour pro George Twyman on the bag, and they have become a solid team.

“George and I have done a few tournaments now. We make a great team and it makes things so much easier, hitting the shots and getting on with it.

“He normally plays in Asia they’re shut down right now because of Covid, so I’ve got a good deal out of that!”

Kelsey feels that the better the field, the better she plays.

“The weeks that I’ve had good results, it’s been when the big names have been there,” she said. “There’s a chance to get my world ranking up.

“When you play good golf in a really good field, then you get the confidence from that.”

Scots make solid start at Dumbarnie

Two Scots inside the top five was a grand start for the national Open, and there was also an even-par round for Kylie Henry, while Gemma Dryburgh had a one-over 73.

Top names are gathered behind leader Thomson, with US Open champion Yuka Saso – in her first round in Scotland – one of those two behind.

Saso had never played links conditions before but had some good advice from 1997 Open champion Justin Leonard and the 2013 Women’s Open champion Stacy Lewis.

‘I’ve talked to some legends’

Yuka Saso at Dumbarnie Links.

“It’s very different golf from what I’m used to play, so I’ve talked to some legends,” she said. “I talked to Justin Leonard and I played with Stacy in a practise round and got good advice.

“Stacy told me a lot of things. Different kind of chip shots. In America we kind of have to go high and try to stop the ball but here, you have to more rolling a low ball and trying to chase to the hole.

“I watched her doing that, I practised yesterday and this morning, trying to do those things.”

The Filipina with the Rory McIlroy swing had a double bogey at the short sixth and a bogey at the ninth, but also had eight birdies including five on the back nine.

Solheim Cup star Anne Van Dam and Thailand’s Jasmine Suwannapura also had 67s. 2019 champion Mi Jung Hur is well-placed on four-under, along with the teenage Ladies European Tour leader Atthaya Thitkul of Thailand.

