Strathpeffer paracyclist Fin Graham claims silver medal at Tokyo 2020

Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham took a silver medal from the men’s C3 individual pursuit track cycling event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Graham secured his place in the gold medal final with a second-placed time of 3:19.780 which beat the previous world record by nearly seven seconds.

Fellow Team GB athlete Jaco Van Gass came first to set up an all-British final, with his qualifying time of 3:17.593 setting the new world record.

It was Van Gass who ultimately took gold after taking the early advantage in the race, with his time of 3:20.987 enough to secure a narrow victory.

Graham finished 1.013 seconds behind on 3:22.000, with the 21-year-old seen to warmly embrace his fellow countryman after the event following the double Team GB triumph.

It is a further medal success for Graham, who secured a bronze medal at the World para-cyling World Championship road race in Portugal in June.