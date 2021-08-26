Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021
Strathpeffer paracyclist Fin Graham claims silver medal at Tokyo 2020

By Andy Skinner
August 26, 2021, 8:42 am Updated: August 26, 2021, 11:34 am
Strathpeffer’s Fin Graham took a silver medal from the men’s C3 individual pursuit track cycling event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Graham secured his place in the gold medal final with a second-placed time of 3:19.780 which beat the previous world record by nearly seven seconds.

Fellow Team GB athlete Jaco Van Gass came first to set up an all-British final, with his qualifying time of 3:17.593 setting the new world record.

It was Van Gass who ultimately took gold after taking the early advantage in the race, with his time of 3:20.987 enough to secure a narrow victory.

Graham finished 1.013 seconds behind on 3:22.000, with the 21-year-old seen to warmly embrace his fellow countryman after the event following the double Team GB triumph.

It is a further medal success for Graham, who secured a bronze medal at the World para-cyling World Championship road race in Portugal in June.

