Curtis Cup: Scotland’s Hannah Darling stars again as USA come roaring back to level going into the singles

By Steve Scott
August 27, 2021, 6:54 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 12:35 pm
Hannah Darling has been a star for GB&I at the Curtis Cup.
Scotland’s Hannah Darling shone again but Great Britain and Ireland’s record lead after the first day at the Curtis Cup was wiped out by the USA on the second day at Conwy.

The US team came flying back from their opening day disappointments to win the foursomes 2 ½ to a ½. In the afternoon they made up the point deficit with two wins to GB&I’s solo victory, from the 18th year old Darling and partner Annabell Fuller.

It leaves the match delicately poised at 6 points each going into the eight final day singles, but the momentum is with the visitors on a sobering second day in the North Wales sunshine.

‘We know we need to perform well and win’

Darling, who heads to begin a degree course at the University of South Carolina immediately after these matches, remains confident that GB&I can prevail. She joined with Fuller for a 4 and 3 win over Rachel Heck and Gina Kim.

“We both played some good golf, very clutch when we needed to be,” she said. “We didn’t hole as many putts as we would have liked, but we didn’t really need to in the end.

“It’s just so great being here. I really think that this whole tournament brings out the best in us, so it’s nice.

“Tomorrow the thought is going to be, we know we need to perform well and win. That’s kind of the only kind of option tomorrow.

“I have full confidence in the team. We’re all playing well, we just need to go out there tomorrow and just believe that we can do it.”

‘She plays wth a lot of heart’

GB&I captain Elaine Radcliffe paid tribute to her youngest team member’s effort so far.

“She’s taken it to them, she really has,” said the skipper. “She’s playing great shots when she needs to and she has a steely determination.

“We are so fortunate to have her on our team. She’s great in the team room, she’s great out on the golf course. She plays with a lot of heart and you can’t ask for any more than that.”

The captain admitted GB&I “weren’t quite there” in the foursomes, but were ready for the the final day singles.

“This is what they have dreamt about, going out on the final day with an opportunity to win the Cup,” she said. “They will seal their own fate and I’m looking forward to a really stunning day of really good, competitive golf.

“We played well this afternoon and pushed the Americans to play even better. But we’re going into tomorrow level so let the fun begin.”

US come flying back in foursomes

The ebb and flow of the foursomes saw the US come out of the blocks fast, GB&I haul them in around the turn only for the American to finish the stronger.

The all-Scottish duo of Louise Duncan and Darling lost to Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang. The No 1 player on the world amateur rankings is the only one on either team to be unbeaten going to the final day.

The US went out an early three-up lead. Although hauled back to one-up just after the turn, they pulled away again on the back of Zhang’s brilliant putting to win 3 and 2.

Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio delivered the USA’s second point over Charlotte Heath and Fuller. It was left to Emily Toy and Caley McGinty to rescue GB&I from a sweep with a half in the bottom match.

GB&I captain Elaine Radcliffe split up the Scots for the fourballs but US Amateur champion Jensen Castle and Kuehn were never behind as they defeated Duncan and Lauren Walshe 3 and 2.

Toy and McGinty suffered their second defeat of the matches to Allisen Corpuz and the brilliant Zhang. But Darling and Fuller were able to repeat their first day heroics.

Their 4 and 3 win over Heck and Kim at least ensured that GB&I would enter the final day at 6-6 and slowed the tide of American red on the scoreboards.

