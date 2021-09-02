Toni Shaw narrowly misses out on second Paralympic medal in Tokyo

Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw just missed out on her second medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The 18 year-old, who was the first British athlete to enjoy success in the pool when she took a bronze medal in the S9 400m freestyle, was hoping to be among the medals again in the S9 100m butterfly final.

However, the teenager had to settle for a fourth place finish in the final with her time of 1:08.87 leaving her just outside the medal places behind winner Zsofia Konkoly, silver medallist Elizabeth Smith and Sarai Gascon, who took bronze.

Shaw could have another chance to medal as she could race in the 4x100m relay.