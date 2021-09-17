Scotland women beat Hungary 2-0 in World Cup Qualifier

Pedro Martinez Losa’s tenure as Scotland head coach started with a 2-0 victory against Hungary in Group B.

Martinez Losa’s Spanish influence was clear from the start as Scotland tried to play fast paced passing football, but struggled to keep the ball going forward and gifted too many opportunities to Hungary.

Scotland were struggling to break down Hungary’s back four before a rogue goal kick gifted the Scots an opportunity to attack.

Szőc’s effort barely reached the halfway line and ended up at the feet of Jane Ross whose pass sent Erin Cuthbert through on goal.

The Chelsea forward was taken down in the box by Turányi before the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Cuthbert stepped up for the spot kick in the 17th minute where her effort was saved before she eventually found the net with a floated effort on the rebound.

Scotland struggled to keep possession and were clearly becoming impatient at their inability to control the game. The first 45 minutes proved to be a scrappy affair with constant turnover of possession being the defining factor of the half.

Martinez Losa’s side continued to lose possession in a series of sloppy passes allowing Hungary to go forward. Lee Alexander could only stand by and watch as Vachter’s shot was narrowly hit wide of the post.

Manchester United’s Martha Thomas and Sassuolo’s Lana Clelland were brought on as Scotland sought to improve their attacking threat. Jane Ross left the field after the hour mark after denying Cuthbert a second as she got in the way of the headed effort.

Chances started to fall to Scotland as they seemed to become more focused and determined to attack.

Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw launched a forward pass that found Thomas who forced a corner. Thomas cleverly watched the ball and rose high above the rest to guide a header beyond the Hungarian goalkeeper doubling Scotland’s lead in the 73rd minute.

Scotland should have made it three as Claire Emslie missed the best goal scoring opportunity of the game. Thomas drove the ball across the box to Emslie who couldn’t find the net despite only being a few yards out.