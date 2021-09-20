Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Ryder Cup 2021: Shane Lowry wants to be the next great Irish hero at the Ryder Cup

By Steve Scott
September 20, 2021, 10:30 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 10:28 am
Shane Lowry hopes to join Ireland's heroes in Team Europe.

Now he’s finally made the team, Shane Lowry wants to be the next great Irish influence on the Ryder Cup.

After walking the fairways of the K Club in support of Europe as a 19-year-old in 2006, Lowry dreamed of playing in the event. The Irish legacy in the event – not just that week in County Kildare – makes it all the more important to him.

‘The Ryder Cup and the Irish goes hand in hand’

“I feel there is something about The Ryder Cup and the Irish that goes hand in hand,” he said. “Going back to Christy (O’Connor) Jnr, Eamonn Darcy, Philip Walton, Paul McGinley, Paddy, Darren Clarke, and Rory now.

“He’s been part of the European team for 10 years and, hopefully, I can add to that this year and be one of those guys.

“A lot of Irish players have holed winning putts. I just hope I can deliver a few points and be myself and enjoy the whole experience while winning The Ryder Cup. That’s the main goal.”

He still remembers being there are Darren Clarke clinched the cup in 2006.

“I don’t even know how I got a ticket. I was 19 at the time and, obviously, hugely into my golf,” he said. “It was an incredible experience and if you had asked me walking into the course that day if I’d ever be competing in one, I’d have laughed.

“It’s incredible to think I’m part of it now. Will I think back to it on the first tee? God knows what I’ll be thinking walking onto the first tee! I’ll just think about making contact!

“I wonder if it could get much more difficult than the first tee at Portrush on the Sunday? I’d probably say no, but I might know more at the end of the week.”

‘I feel no matter who was captain, I’d have got a pick’

Padraig Harrington picked Lowry as one of his three wildcards.

Lowry’s strong connection with the captain as friend and mentor Harrington made for a difficult process in qualifying. But he believes he would be in the team whoever was captain.

“I’ve knew all along he wanted me in the team, but he wanted to make the team,” he said. “It’s not that I gave them no choice, but I feel personally that, no matter who was captain, I would have got a pick.

“I’m not one that bigs myself up. But I felt I’d played good enough to make it whether it was Paddy or whoever was captain.

“Qualifying was the number one preference and I didn’t. I was probably as close as you can get without doing it, so that probably made up their minds.

“I’ve played solid over the summer. I’ve been there and done it in big events and I love the big stage.

“I feel I can go to Whistling Straits and deliver. That’s what they want and, hopefully, I can get points for Europe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]