Friday, September 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Peterhead FC

Former Elgin defender David Wilson joins Peterhead on two-year deal

By Paul Third
September 24, 2021, 2:16 pm Updated: September 24, 2021, 4:30 pm
Peterhead's Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead have signed former Elgin City full back David Wilson on a two-year deal.

The 21 year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Borough Briggs, turned down a new contract offer from the club in June for a new challenge elsewhere.

Wilson has impressed Blue Toon manager Jim McInally during the last six weeks in training and has completed his move to Balmoor after a compensation package was agreed for a training fee.

McInally said: “David has to be commended for his actions in terms of making sure he was available to sign for Peterhead.

“He has good experience, has good attributes, is at a good age to develop further and he has shown me already that he will add value to our squad.

“He gives us more depth on the right hand side of defence and to get him signed up for the next couple of years is good business for everyone involved.

“He wanted to get back playing and now has the opportunity to do that.”

Wilson broke into City’s first team in 2017 and also had a spell on loan at Highland League side Lossiemouth as a youngster.

He made 45 starts and 12 substitute appearances for the Black and Whites before calling time on his Elgin career in the close season.

He featured as a trialist for Dumbarton in pre-season but after adding the defender to the ranks Blue Toon boss McInally has included Wilson in the squad for Saturday’s League One match against Queen’s Park.

McInally said: “David will be amongst the boys although asking him to play his first game in four months against the league leaders and away from home would be a big ask.

“I have not ruled it out and I will give it consideration but I have to be fair to him.”

