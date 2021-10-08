Danny Osugo targets rare away victory as Gordonians bid to get back to winning ways

Gordonians captain Danny Osugo is hoping the pain of defeat can motivate his side to record a rare away win in National 2 this weekend.

The Dons missed the chance to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season when they were beaten 20-8 by Hamilton Bulls at Countesswells last weekend.

Osugo knows the defeat to Bulls, who moved off the bottom of the division with their win in Aberdeen, was a huge opportunity missed.

He said: “The Hamilton game was very frustrating. I know you have to play rugby in all types of weather but the conditions suited them and not us in terms of the two teams’ respective skillsets.

“We played straight into their hands. We had enough opportunities of our own during the game but like an arm wrestle or a coin toss it didn’t go our way.”

Defeat last week leaves Gordonians in 11th place ahead of tomorrow’s trip to 10th placed Glasgow Academicals who won 32-10 at Falkirk last weekend.

Away wins have been hard to come by for the Aberdeen side since winning promotion to National 2 with their only win on the road in the 2019-20 campaign coming in their final game before play was postponed due to the Covid outbreak, a 22-19 win at GHK on March 13, 2020.

Osugo knows the importance of taking points away from Countesswells.

He said: “For us, even before the pandemic, we struggled on the road to pick up points in National 2.

“If we can pick up a point or two that would be great but to win on the road would be huge for us in terms of the confidence it would give the team.

“We have a lot of respect for Accies as they had a great result the other week. Falkirk are no mugs but Accies blew them away so we know we’re in for another tough game.

“But it is an important match for us. The great thing about rugby is that when you have a disappointment like we had last week you don’t have to wait long for a chance to put it right.

“That’s what we will be trying to do this weekend. We’ll go to their place and try to play expansive rugby.”