Rising Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club ring prospects shine at national events

By Sean Wallace
October 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Kingwells Boxing Club left to right Ben Paterson, Daniel Carrol, Miles Robertson.
Kingwells Boxing Club left to right Ben Paterson, Daniel Carrol, Miles Robertson.

Three rising Kingswells Amateur Boxing prospects are making an impact nationally following the return of the sport after lockdown.

Ben Paterson (80+kg), Daniel Carroll (75kg) and Miles Robertson (62kg) recently competed in Boxing Scotland’s ‘Return to Boxing Pilot Event’ at the organisation’s High Performance Centre in Glasgow.

Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club coach Syballa Gear insists being involved in that pilot event was reward for dedication, early morning runs and disciplined training during the coronavirus lockdown.

Two of the rising stars also went on to secure Scottish junior championship glory with  Paterson taking gold at  super heavyweight and Robertson securing a hotly contested silver.

Carroll was denied a crack at national title glory as he was unable to compete due to there being no opponents in his weight class.

Rising Kingswells Boxing Club star Ben Patterson pictured at the gym.

Coach Gear said: “I’m absolutely delighted with having Ben, Daniel and Miles on the pilot event.

“As their coach, I know how hard they’ve been working – from early morning runs, tough circuit training sessions to being extremely disciplined with their diet to make the weight class.

“Unlike a lot of sports, where you train through the week and play a game at the weekend, these boxers have been training for a prolonged period without a ‘game’ in sight due to the pandemic.

Daniel Carrol of Kingswells Boxing Club at the gym.

“So the opportunity to showcase their skills and competing again means a lot to them.

“Boxing Scotland also held the Junior championships last month where we had hoped to have those three prospects competing.

“The club is over the moon with securing a gold at the super heavyweight with Ben and a silver medal for Miles.”

Boxer Miles Robertson at Kingswells Boxing club.

Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club is one of a number of local grassroots not-for-profit organisations with its heart firmly in the community.

The club provides boxing coaching and training facilities for all ages, but takes most pride in its junior classes where trained coaches work to instill core values such as respect, accountability and work ethic.

Gear said: “In an age where Covid has exacerbated the problem of inactive children Kingswells Amateur Boxing provides a welcome outlet where children can have fun and be taught a wide variety of skills all year-round.

“They can consequently improve their self-esteem and grow in confidence.

“With a lot more opportunities for our young boxers on the horizon and home boxing show planned for the end of April great things are  ahead for Kingswells Amateur Boxing Club.”

 

