Scotland Women leave it late to beat Hungary 2-1 in World Cup qualifier

Scotland Women maintain their perfect start in World Cup qualifying with a 2-1 win against Hungary at Hampden.

The home side should have had an early lead after a quickly taken free kick seen the ball fall to the feet of Jen Beattie who was waiting on the edge of the box.

The Arsenal defender’s shot looked as if it was going to soar into the back of the net, but the Hungarian goalkeeper was at full stretch to palm the ball away to prevent her side giving away an early goal.

Hungary did well throughout the first half to prevent Scotland from playing the fast-paced passing football that has so often been the signature style of a Martinez Losa side.

The away side kept their shape and remained compact to prevent Scotland playing any threatening direct balls through to the front three, with their best chances coming from set pieces.

However, Scotland continued to dominate the ball and they reaped their reward in the 41st minute.

Nicola Docherty swung the ball into the box that cleared the Hungary defender to reach Christy Grimshaw who made no mistake and fired the ball into the net to score her second goal at Hampden.

In their only real chance of the game, Hungary scored their first goal of the entire qualifying campaign in the 56th minute after some questionable Scottish defending.

Two slack passes from Lisa Robertson and Nicola Docherty gifted possession to Hungary who worked the ball well culminating in a fine top corner finish from Vago to make it 1-1.

The equaliser clearly changed the dynamic of the game as Scotland struggled to control the game like they had done in the first half.

The home side were clearly frustrated and lost their shape in possession leaving it up to Hungary exploit Scotland’s mistakes.

Scotland’s lack of intensity in and out of possession forced them to play on the backfoot as Hungary took advantage of the turnover in possession.

It was a frantic final 20 minutes as both sides tried to grab a winner, but Scotland managed to break the deadlock just in the nick of time.

Skipper Rachel Corsie headed home from a corner in the 90th minute to put her side 2-1 up and make it three wins from three in Group B.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the game, Rachel Corsie said: “It’s a feeling of relief. We need to win games like this tonight.

“To see the crowd leave happy, that’s our job. We’re grateful for that. They frustrated us and they had quality in transition. There are things we can work on, but that’s good for us.”