‘I look back with pride and a smile’ – Inverurie’s Hannah Miley retires from competitive swimming

Hannah Miley has retired from competitive swimming after an illustrious 17-year career at the top level.

The 32-year-old from Inverurie has called time on her career having won a stack of medals and competed at three Olympic Games.

Miley won a silver and a bronze medal at the World Championship as well as gold, silver and three bronze medals at the World Short Course Championship (swum in a 25 metre pool).

At European level she claimed a gold, a silver and four bronze medals at European Championships and two golds, four silvers and two bronzes at the European Short Course Championships.

Representing Scotland in four Commonweath Games Miley won the 400m individual medley at the 2010 games in Delhi and the 2014 event in Glasgow.

Four years later on Australia’s Gold Coast she claimed silver in the 400m having also won bronze in 200m individual medley in 2014.

Miley competed at the Beijing (2008), London (2012) and Rio (2016) Olympic Games.

She finished sixth in the 400m in 2008, fifth in 2012 and then fourth in 2016.

In a statement on social media Miley said: “While this this is difficult to write I’ve made the big decision to announce my retirement from swimming, well competitively at least.

“It’s a sport that I will always love and whilst I will be hanging up my racing suit, my goggles will remain in hand.

“I remember being an eight-year-old swimmer desperate to go to the pool, 24 years later that hasn’t changed.

“Three Olympic Games, double Commonwealth champion, World and European champion, European record holder.

“To stand on the podium and listen to the national anthem for both Great Britain and Scotland is indescribable. It’s been one hell of a ride.

“I’ve met and worked with so many wonderful people and would like to thank them all for their time and support.

“You all know who you are. There is one person that I need to thank, my dad.

“His ingenious ability to think outside the box and groundbreaking analysis has taken my family, aka, ‘Team Miley’ on the most incredible journey.

“Reflecting on my career I look back with pride and a smile as I feel like I have everything I possibly could over the last 17 years of international racing.

“Whilst the Olympic medal eluded me, I still feel satisfied I couldn’t have given it any more.

“I will always be ‘Smiley Miley’ and can’t wait to see what the world has in store for me next.”