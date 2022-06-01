Borough Briggs milestone leads to special summer tournament with Elgin City, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A special pre-season tournament will take place at Elgin City’s Borough Briggs this month to kick-start the ground’s 100th anniversary.

The League 2 club from Moray welcomes League 1 club Peterhead and Highland League champions Fraserburgh and follow HFL opponents Inverurie Locos on June 25 and 26 in a mini competition ahead of the new season.

It is sure to be a brilliant two days of football in the north as the sides shape up for competitive action.

A statement from the hosts sets the scene.

It said: “Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City Football Club for over a century.

“The first match at the ground was a Highland League fixture against Citadel on Inverness outfit, on 20 August, 1921. Elgin won the match 3-0 thanks to goals from Willie Raitt, Alf Mitchell and Charlie Taylor.

100 YEARS at BB ⚽️ 🏟 This Season we celebrate 100 years at our iconic stadium BOROUGH BRIGGS 🖤 To kick things off we will be hosting a pre-season tournament on the 25th & 26th June. Joined by @pfcofficial @FraserburghFC & @InverurieLocos Info on https://t.co/n6KocpLHgv pic.twitter.com/cmLL8mZumt — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 1, 2022

“The ground has seen many great players and matches over the years, players such as Johnny Logie, Douglas Grant, Willie Grant, Gerry Graham and George Gilbert thrilling the crowds, and bringing much success to the ‘Black & Whites’ in those halcyon days of the mid 1950s, much of the 1960s and early 1970s.

“Floodlights were inaugurated in 1967 against Hawick Royal Albert, and the record attendance at the ground was set on 17 February 1968 when 12,608 watch Elgin beat Arbroath 2-0 to march into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

“A fine Social Club was opened in 1969. Since 2000 Borough Briggs, has hosted Scottish League football, and has the proud tag as the most northerly major League ground in Britain.

“In more recent times players like Craig Gunn, Brian Cameron and Darryl McHardy have been fans’ favourites at the old ground.”