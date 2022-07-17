Rory McIlroy: ‘I didn’t do much wrong, but I didn’t do enough right’ for 150th Open heartache

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory McIlroy faced up to the crushing disappointment of an 150th Open many felt was destined to be his, and accepted “I got beaten by a better player this week”.

“I felt like I didn’t do much wrong today, but I didn’t do enough right either. I did what I felt like I needed to, just apart from capitalising on the easier holes like 9, 12 and 14.

“If I had made the birdies there from good positions, it could have been a different story.

“But, look, 20-under par for four rounds (by Smith) of golf around here is really, really impressive playing, especially to go out and shoot 64 today to get it done.

‘I’m playing some of the best golf I’ve played’

“I’ll rue a few missed sort of putts that slid by. But I can’t be too despondent because of how this year’s gone.

“I’m playing some of the best golf I’ve played in a long time. So it’s just a matter of keep knocking on the door, and eventually one will open.”

Smith’s charge meant his gameplan of staying within himself needed a further response, and he couldn’t find it.

“Everything was working well until I needed to respond to what Cam was doing out there,” he said.

“Coming down on 14, I knew that Cam had birdied to go to 19-under and I was at 18. So I knew that I needed to respond. I just couldn’t find the shots or the putts to do that.

“I’m playing well. It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had in a long time. I want to finish the season off well.

“There’s still some golf to play. Major season is over unfortunately, but I still feel like there’s a little bit to play for.”

‘It hurts worse to come up one short’

WOW! An eagle from Cameron Young to finish at 19-under @TheOpen. pic.twitter.com/E83Wf2gnkS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 17, 2022

It was Open debutant Cameron Young who eventually finished second with his final hole eagle, but he felt the missed opportunity as well.

“It probably hurts a little worse to come up one shot short,” he said. “If you lose by eight you don’t really care.

“I played well today. I would have signed up for 65 this morning. And to watch Cameron shoot what he did, it was pretty amazing.

“I had a front-row seat to, I’m sure, one of the better rounds that’s been played this year. And we both started four back of two guys that are capable of as much if not more than just about everybody else in the world.

“Today is just more proof that Cam is that good and he is one of the very, very best players in the world.”

‘A frustrating day’

Tied at the top. Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will run it back on the Final Day of #The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/blz3BFBHq3 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022

Viktor Hovland, co-leader coming into the last round but who slumped to a two-over 74, described it as “a frustrating day”.

“I just didn’t hit it good enough,” said the young Norwegian. “I maybe could have gotten a little bit more momentum if I made a few more putts early. But at the same time, I just made a few too many mistakes.

“These situations are what we practise for. I’m a little disappointed I didn’t have it today, but it was a great experience today and obviously yesterday as well.

“Just the whole week was a good learning experience, and I feel like I’m going to, yeah, get better from it.”

Tommy Fleetwood’s final round 66 left him tied with Hovland sharing fourth.