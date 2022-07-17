Cam Smith: ‘To win The Open is the highlight of a career, and to do it at St Andrews is just unbelievable’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cam Smith didn’t know that countryman Kel Nagle won the 100th anniversary Open at St Andrews in 1960, as he contemplated winning the 150th version on the Old Course in 2022.

“That’s pretty cool,” he said. “I think, to win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career.

“To do it around St Andrews, I think is just unbelievable.

‘I love the golf course, I love this town’

Congratulations, Cameron Smith, the Champion Golfer of the Year 🏆#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/anbaCVpz2D — The R&A (@RandA) July 17, 2022

“This place is so cool. I love the golf course. I love the town. Yeah, hopefully we can keep that trend going every time. That would be nice, wouldn’t it?”

How did he turn a deflating 73 on Saturday into a winning 64 on Sunday? It was just a case of putts dropping.

“I don’t think I hit the ball any differently all four days, to be honest,” he said. “I felt like I kept hitting quality golf shots and kept giving myself looks at birdie. Even from a distance, which is sometimes what you have to do around here.

“The only difference today, was the putts were dropping. I spent a little bit of time on the green on Saturday night.

“I just really wanted to see a few putts go in. Yeah, it turned out it was a pretty good thing to do.”

‘I reckon it takes two cans’

Mullet magic at St. Andrews. '95 and '22. pic.twitter.com/Xuyoo7SQR9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 17, 2022

The Claret Jug was in for some heavy duty use, although Smith didn’t expect he’d last the pace of any celebration party.

“I reckon it takes two cans of beer,” he said. “So I think I’ll have something like 20 Claret Jugs-full tonight.

“Seriously, I’ve worked so hard this week and I’m so tired, I’ll be surprised if I’m able to last beyond 10 or 11.”

Smith had looks at majors in the last while – the Masters this year and in 2020 – but he stayed strong.

“I don’t think I’ve changed a lot mentally,” he said. “I think sometimes you get away from what you’re doing, and I think it’s just a thing of just getting back to what you know and what you know works.

“I’ve definitely been on that track a few times in my career. But I think it’s just honestly belief. “The Players Championship at the start of the year, with the best field in golf, to go away with the win was a really big confidence booster.

‘I’ve knocked on the door’

To shoot 64 in the Final Round of a Major is nothing short of sensational. To do it at #The150thOpen? Historic. pic.twitter.com/gtJtMejgnS — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2022

“I knew it wasn’t going to be too long before I got one of these. I’ve knocked on the door, I think, maybe one too many times now. So it’s nice to get it done.”

For McIlroy, Smith believes it won’t be long before he breaks his major drought.

“Rory’s obviously a great player. He’s one of those guys that you can’t help but stop when he’s hitting balls on the range.

“He just keeps knocking on doors every week, it seems like. He’s probably the most consistent player out here.

“Yeah, he’s going to get a major, I’m sure, very soon. He’s just really solid. For me, I’ve played with Rory a few times, and there’s really nothing that you can fault.”