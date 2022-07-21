Scott Henderson seizes his chance after Senior Open qualifying marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Henderson seizes his chance after Senior Open qualifying marathon

By Steve Scott
July 21, 2022, 3:48 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 5:08 pm
Scott Henderson.

Scott Henderson played until almost dark at Blairgowrie to get into the Senior Open, but made the most of his chance.

The Aberdonian pro shot a one-under 69 to open his campaign on the King’s Course at Gleneagles. He came through final qualifying in a six-way play-off for five spots at Blairgowrie on Monday night, getting the penultimate spot.

Scott, the former European Tour Rookie of the Year, felt delighted just to have made the field.

“I’d probably take that score now,” he said. “I’m not feeling the fittest right now. I’ve got a dodgy back, not happy with my golf swing, not hitting my best but just pushing it round.

“I actually had a good few chances. The last three holes in a row I was inside ten feet all three times but all pars.

“I did hole a 40 footer, that was a monster at 13. Didn’t hit a great shot in there, it was pin high right side of the green and that’s usually an impossible putt. I was just trying to two-putt and it went in.”

‘I can’t be disappointed’

Henderson felt he should have taken advantage of the closing stretch, but wasn’t too upset.

“One-under with five to go around this course you’re expecting to pick another couple up,” he said. “But I can’t be disappointed.

“Playing any tournament is good right now. This is the second time I’ve qualified for this and I enjoyed playing at Sunningdale last year.

“You wouldn’t want to miss this one, especially as it’s a course I know well as we’ve had many Scottish PGA Championships and other events around here.

“I always remember this place being kind of gentle on you. But you’ve got to have your wits about you now. The greens are so quick, and I had only one uphill putt today and that was on the short 16th.

“They’re tricky. Get round without a three-putt you’re doing well.”

