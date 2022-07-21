Paul Lawrie says ‘it will be a joke’ if one of original trio does not replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Lawrie says ‘it will be a joke’ if one of original trio does not replace Henrik Stenson as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

By Steve Scott
July 21, 2022, 7:45 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:53 pm
Paul Lawrie believes one of the three other original candidates should replace Stenson.
Paul Lawrie believes one of the three other original candidates should replace Stenson.

Paul Lawrie says it would be ‘a joke’ if Henrik Stenson’s replacement as European Ryder Cup captain was not one of the three remaining original candidates.

The 1999 Open champion insists “it has to be the same as before” in the light of Stenson’s removal as skipper for the matches in Rome next year. He added “it will be fun and games” if that was not the case.

Lawrie, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson were the three others in the four-man field deliberated on by the selection panel earlier this year.

Immediate past captains Thomas Bjorn, Darren Clarke and Padriag Harrington chose Stenson as captain, advised by DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and Tournament Committee chairman David Howell.

Stenson was ousted as captain on Tuesday – 127 days after being appointed – when he confirmed he’d joined the Saudi-backed rebel tour LIV Golf.

Now Lawrie thinks Stenson’s replacement has to be picked from the other candidates.

“The process is the process,” he said after his first round at the Senior Open at Gleneagles. “My situation has not changed, I assume they just go back to the way they did it before, with the five guys voting on the other three people who were up for the job initially.

“I’m led to believe that might not be the case. And if it’s not the case then it’s a joke, to be honest. It has to be the same way as it was before.

“You hear Thomas (Bjorn)’s name is being banded about now. I don’t see how that can be the case. He’s voting. How can you get the job when you are voting?

‘You can’t change the rules. The process is the process’

“The four people who were up for the job, five people voted on that four. Now that Henrik is out of the picture, surely the same five people vote for the three who were up for the job in the first place.

“You can’t change the rules. The process is the process. Let’s see. It’ll be fun and games if it’s not, I’m telling you.”

Bjorn, who played with Lawrie at the Senior Open at Gleneagles on Thursday, wouldn’t speak directly about the issue or the possibility of him being captain again, but pleaded for calm.

“I’d like to digest it before I have anything to say,” said the 2018 captain. “There’s just all so much to think about. It’s emotional and I just want to digest it all.

“Was it a shock? Nothing shocks me at the moment if I’m going to be honest. It really doesn’t.

“We’ve got time and it’ll be sorted. But I just think we all need to deal with what’s right in front of us now. Just kind of breathe a little. It’s emotional at the moment.”

Stephen Ames and Glen Day lead after the first day at Gleneagles on six-under. 2016 Senior Open champion Paul Broadhurst, Americans Jerry Kelly and Kent Jones and the 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke are a shot behind.

